JVG_211220_JCGBB01
Buy Now

Janesville Craig’s Ellie Magestro-Kennedy goes up for a layup during the first half of their home game against Middleton on Friday, Dec. 17.

 Anthony Wahl

SPORTS

Ellie Magestro-Kennedy joins 1,000-point club in Craig win.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you