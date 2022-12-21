Refers for Dec. 22, 2022 Dec 21, 2022 12 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell (45) is defended by Milwaukee Bucks guard Jevon Carter (5) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022, in Cleveland. Ron Schwane - freelancer, FR78273 AP SUBSCRIBE NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Cavs down BucksMitchell, Garland, Allen have big nights for Cleveland in win over Milwaukee. Page A28Clear the streetsJanesville has enacted a snow emergency starting this afternoon to facilitate snow removal. Page A3 SUBSCRIBE NOW Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Trending Now Public record for Dec. 21, 2022 Wind, snow, cold: Holiday week storm could bring blizzard conditions Genevieve Davis lets it fly: Evansville girl throws disc golf disc more than 62 yards, breaking distance record for age group A fighter's spirit: Victim of 2013 ax attack in downtown Janesville regularly returns to support Isaac Strong Foundation Medical examiner names two women killed in Janesville mobile home fire Latest e-Edition The Gazette To view our latest eEdition, click the image on the left. Screentime Your Weekly Screentime Parade Your Weekly Parade Newsletters Sign up today!Choose from a variety of newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW Promote your event If you have an event you'd like to list in our calendar, submit it now! Go to form