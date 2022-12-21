Bucks Cavaliers Basketball

Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell (45) is defended by Milwaukee Bucks guard Jevon Carter (5) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022, in Cleveland.

 Ron Schwane - freelancer, FR78273 AP

Cavs down Bucks

Mitchell, Garland, Allen have big nights for Cleveland in win over Milwaukee. Page A28

