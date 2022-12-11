Refers for Dec. 12, 2022 Dec 11, 2022 27 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 2 Buy Now Watertown firefighters respond to the scene of a fatal house fire in Watertown on Friday morning. Ed Zagorski/Adams Publishing Group Wisconsin guard Connor Essegian drives to the basket ahead of Iowa guard Josh Dix, right, during the first half of Sunday’s game in Iowa City, Iowa. Associated Press SUBSCRIBE NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Fatal fireThree people died in a house fire in Watertown early Friday morning, authorities said. Page A4Three in a rowTyler Wahl had 21 points, seven in overtime, to lift Wisconsin to a win over Iowa, its third straight. Page A28Rising riskOlder patients driving a 30% increase in total COVID-19 hospital admissions over last two weeks. Page A12 SUBSCRIBE NOW Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Trending Now Latest e-Edition The Gazette To view our latest eEdition, click the image on the left. Screentime Your Weekly Screentime Parade Your Weekly Parade Newsletters Sign up today!Choose from a variety of newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW Promote your event If you have an event you'd like to list in our calendar, submit it now! Go to form