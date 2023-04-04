JVG_230405_MILT_SOC04.jpg
Buy Now

Milton’s Alora Thom and Elyse Snortum battle for control of the ball during the first half of Tuesday’s game in Milton.

 Anthony Wahl

SPORTS

DeForest pulls away from Milton in Badger East girls soccer game in Milton on Tuesday. Page 24

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you