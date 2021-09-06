BEAVER DAM
A fourth-quarter touchdown pass proved to be too little, too late for the Milton football team in its 14-6 loss at Beaver Dam on Friday night.
The Golden Beavers (2-1 overall, 1-0 Badger Large Conference) dominated the statistics in the conference opener for both teams, out-gaining Milton (1-2, 0-1) by a count of 303 yards to 130.
Beaver Dam took the lead at the 9-minutes, 50-second mark of the first quarter on a 28-yard run by Klatt, who finished with 180 yards rushing on 35 carries.
On the first play from scrimmage in the third quarter, Carmon Mendoza broke for a 64-yard scoring run for a 14-0 lead. Mendoza finished with 82 rushing yards for Beaver Dam
Milton couldn’t score until the 2:31 mark of the fourth quarter, after a Beaver Dam turnover. Sophomore quarterback Terrell Fisher connected with Ashton Goll for a 4-yard touchdown pass, but a two-point conversion try failed.
As time ticked down, Beaver Dam’s Turner Leisses made an interception to lock in his team’s victory.
Senior Ben Scharfenberg had an interception and a fumble recovery for the Golden Beavers.
Senior Zack Bothun led the Milton rushing attack with 46 yards on 18 carries.
BEAVER DAM 14, MILTON 6
Milton 0 0 0 6—6
Beaver Dam 0 7 7 0—14
Scoring: BD—Gabe Klatt 28 run (kick good). BD—Carmon Mendoza 64 run (kick good). M—Ashton Goll, 4 pass from Terrell Fisher (pass failed).
Comets get it done at home, notch first win
DELAVAN—For the Delavan-Darien football team, 105 yards of total offense was just enough to produce a victory Friday night.
The Comets (1-1, 1-0 Southern Lakes Conference) opened league play with a 7-0 victory over Wilmot (0-1, 0-1) on the strength of a 6-yard touchdown pass from Neil Janssen to Conner Wallman with 4 minutes, 52 seconds remaining in the third quarter.
The Comets’ defense took care of things the rest of the night, keeping the Panthers scoreless with the help of an interception by Griffin Struck.
DELAVAN-DARIEN 7, WILMOT 0Wilmot 0 0 0 0—0
Delavan-Darien 0 0 7 0—7
Scoring: DD—Conner Wallman 6 pass from Neil Janssen (Janssen kick).
Statistics: Rushing—DD 25-50. Yards passing—DD 55. Passes—DD 17-10-2. Fumbles-lost—DD 0-0.
Lakeside Lutheran pick shuts the door on Big Foot
LAKE MILLS—There was only one problem with the 430 yards of offense amassed by the Walworth Big Foot football team on Friday night.
The problem was that Lakeside Lutheran made the last big stop.
An interception inside the 5-yard line with 25.4 seconds remaining sealed Lakeside’s 51-44 victory over Big Foot in the Capitol Conference opener for both teams.
Spencer Sturgill made the interception for the Warriors (1-2 overall, 1-0 Capitol) to allow his team to survive the back-and-forth battle with the Chiefs (1-2, 0-1).
Lakeside trailed by a point late in the fourth quarter, but Sturgill scored on a 27-yard run with less than 4 minutes to play, and Levi Birkholz threw a two-point conversion pass to Tyler Marty to make it a seven-point game.
Big Foot’s Jax Hertel scored on runs of 59 and 2 yards and added a 93-yard kickoff return as the Chiefs ran for 208 yards and passed for 222 more. Hertel had 108 yards rushing. Basil Demco completed 16 of 24 passes to build that yardage total, including fourth-quarter TD catches by Alex Schmitz and Ashton Robinson. Demco added 94 yards rushing, including a 43-yard touchdown run.
Errors costly for Edgerton in loss to East TroyEAST TROY—One mistake didn’t necessarily cost the Edgerton football team in the second half Friday night. But two mistakes definitely did.
East Troy recovered an Edgerton fumble in the end zone with 4 minutes, 48 seconds left to play—its second consecutive defensive touchdown—and held on to earn a 28-26 victory over the Crimson Tide in the Rock Valley Conference opener for both teams.
The Trojans (1-2 overall, 1-0 Rock Valley) forced the Crimson Tide (0-3, 0-1) to commit five turnovers, including two costly ones in the late going.
With 44 seconds left in the third quarter, Ben Kurth returned an interception 55 yards to draw East Troy within four points of the Crimson Tide.
Edgerton quarterback Aydan Hanson had another strong outing, completing eight of 15 passes for 87 yards and three touchdowns. Shane Crandall caught a 1-yard scoring pass from Hanson, and Shane Kisting caught a pair of 24-yard touchdown throws. Kisting also returned a kickoff 85 yards for a touchdown, and Beau Allison rushed for 75 yards on 16 carries.
East Troy quarterback Ryan Weed threw for one touchdown and ran for another.
EAST TROY 28, EDGERTON 26
Edgerton 12 0 14 0—26
East Troy 0 8 14 6—28
Scoring: Ed—Shane Crandall 1 pass from Aydan Hanson (kick failed). Ed—Shane Kisting 24 pass from Hanson (pass failed). ET—Ryan Weed 6 run (John Densmore run). Ed—Shane Kisting 24 pass from Aydan Hanson (Crandall pass from Hanson). ET—Aiden Taylor 3 pass from Weed (Taylor pass from Weed). Ed—Kisting 85 kickoff return (pass failed). ET—Ben Kurth 55 interception return (pass failed). ET—Fumble recovery in end zone (pass failed).
Statistics: First downs—Ed 8, ET 12. Rushing—Ed 23-42; ET 37-58. Yards passing—Ed 87; ET 79. Passes—Ed 15-8-2; ET 21-8-1. Fumbles-lost—Ed 3-3; ET 1-1. Penalties-yards—Ed 8-75; ET 11-96.
Watertown Luther Prep rolls past Beloit Turner
WATERTOWN—The Beloit Turner football team didn’t have an answer for the rushing prowess of Josiah Moore and the finishing skill of Brett Wieting on Friday.
Those players helped Watertown Luther Prep (3-0, 1-0 Capitol Conference) amass 353 yards of rushing offense as the Phoenix opened league play with a 34-8 victory over the Trojans (2-1, 0-1).
Turner’s Sean Fogel completed five of 13 passes for 127 yards and a third-quarter touchdown, but the Turner rushing attack was held to 99 total yards and suffered three turnovers.
Meanwhile, Moore rushed for 184 yards on 18 carries to lead the Luther Prep rushing attack—but it was Wieting, the quarterback, who ran for three touchdowns, each from a yard out. Moore ran 13 yards for a first-quarter touchdown and broke off a 76-yard scoring run in the third.
LUTHER PREP 34, TURNER 8Bel. Turner 0 0 8 0—8
Wat. Luth. Prep 7 7 14 6—34
Scoring: WLP—Josiah Moore 13 run (Thomas Balge kick). WLP—Brett Wieting 1 run (Jude Pederson kick). WLP—Brett Wieting 1 run (Pederson kick). WLP—J. Moore 76 run (Pederson kick). BT—20 pass from Sean Fogel (run good). WLP—Wieting 1 run (kick failed).
Statistics: First downs—BT 13, WLP 18. Rushing—BT 32-99; WLP 44-353. Yards passing—BT 127; WLP 38. Passes—BT 13-5-0; WLP 5-2-0. Fumbles lost—BT 2; WLP 1. Penalties-yards—BT 4-43; WLP 5-23.
Lancaster runs wild on Parkview-Albany for win ORFORDVILLE—Lancaster, which started the season with a pair of nonconference losses, broke into the victory column in a huge way on Friday night.
The Flying Arrows (1-2, 1-0 SWAL) scored seven first-half touchdowns and rolled to a 56-0 victory over Orfordville Parkview/Albany (0-3, 0-1) in the conference opener for both teams.
Parkview was held to 44 total yards, including 11 passing yards, and four first downs.
Lancaster’s Jacob DiVall threw touchdown passes of 41, 31 and 10 yards to D.J. Kelley, and Logan Wolf returned an interception 47 yards for a touchdown.
LANCASTER 56, PARK/ALBANY 0Lancaster 22 27 7 0—56
Park/Albany 0 0 0 0—0
Scoring: L—D.J. Kelley 41 pass from Jacob DiVall (run failed). L—25 run (run good). L—Skyler Burkholder 4 run (kick good). L—Kelley 31 pass from DiVall (kick failed). Kelley 10 pass from DiVall (run good). L—Logan Wolf 47 interception return (kick good). L—54 run (kick good). L—14 run (kick good).
Statistics: First downs—L 16, OPA 4. Yards rushing—L 280; OPA 11. Yards passing—L 126; OPA 33. Passes—L 12-8-0; OPA 14-4-2. Fumbles lost—L 0; OPA 3. Penalties-yards—L 6-33; OPS 4-57.
Big second half boosts Badger to victoryLAKE GENEVA—Pushing across five second-half touchdowns, the Lake Geneva Badger football team turned a three-point halftime deficit against Waterford into a 42-25 victory in the first Southern Lakes Conference game of the season for both teams.
Cole Berghorn and Kegan Huber each ran for three touchdowns to carry the Badgers (2-1 overall, 1-0 Southern Lakes) past the Wolverines (1-2, 0-1), sparking a 226-yard rushing attack.
Badger didn’t have to attempt any passes.
Waterford took a 10-7 halftime lead on a late field goal by Ryan Simmert.
But Berghorn opened the second half with a 52-yard touchdown run—following his 78-yard TD run in the second quarter—and Huber followed with a pair of short touchdown runs.
After two Waterford touchdowns in the fourth quarter cut the Badgers’ margin to 28-25, Berghorn broke loose for a 38-yard touchdown run and Huber added a 6-yard scoring run.
BADGER 42, WATERFORD 25 Waterford 7 3 0 15—25
Badger 0 7 21 14—42
Scoring: W—North 5 run (Ryan Simmert kick); LGB—Cole Berghorn 78 run (kick good); W—Simmert 30 field goal. LGB—Berghorn 52 run (kick good). LGB—Kegan Huber 1 run (kick good). LGB—Huber 8 run (kick good). W—Parker Peterson 41 pass from Max Gonzalez (Simmert kick). LGB—Berghorn 38 run (kick good). LGB—Huber 6 run (kick good).
Statistics: First downs—W 14, LGB 20. Yards rushing—W 198, LGB 226. Yards passing—W 112, LGB 0. Passes—W 14-6-1, LGB 0-0-0. Fumbles lost—W 3, LGB 3. Penalties-yards—W 4-36, LGB 4-3