1 pound ground beef
1 teaspoon salt
1 teaspoon pepper
2 cloves garlic, chopped
¼ cup onion, chopped
3 slices bread, crust removed
¼ cup celery, chopped
2 eggs
11- or 12-ounce can tomato juice
Directions: Combine ingredients and bake at 250 degrees from 45 minutes.
—Recipe provided by Veda Heafield, as seen in the “Presley Family Cookbook”
