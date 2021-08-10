Meat Loaf for Supper
Elvis Presley’s Sunday Meat Loaf

1 pound ground beef

1 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon pepper

2 cloves garlic, chopped

¼ cup onion, chopped

3 slices bread, crust removed

¼ cup celery, chopped

2 eggs

11- or 12-ounce can tomato juice

Directions: Combine ingredients and bake at 250 degrees from 45 minutes.

—Recipe provided by Veda Heafield, as seen in the “Presley Family Cookbook”

