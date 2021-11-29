GREEN BAY
The Packers had two choices to make about three weeks ago.
On one hand, they could have signed wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.
On the other, they could have signed cornerback Rasul Douglas off Arizona’s practice squad.
They made a half-hearted effort on the first and bit on the second. And the results have been quite positive for the Packers ever since.
Green Bay offered Douglas a one-year, $990,000 contract to leave the Cardinals’ practice squad on Oct. 6 and offered Beckham Jr. a one-year deal worth $1.075 million to sign after the Cleveland Browns released him.
Both were minimum wage salaries.
As tantalizing as it might have seemed to some to add Beckham Jr. to an offense with Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams, it would not have meant as much—at least not so far—as adding Douglas has meant, based on the way things have played out for both players.
Douglas made the biggest play of the year in Week 8 when he intercepted Kyler Murray in the end zone to preserve a win over the Arizona Cardinals, who are 9-2 and must finish with a better record than the 9-3 Packers to secure homefield advantage.
He made another against the Rams that ranks in the top five when he stepped in front of a Matthew Stafford pass intended for receiver Cooper Kupp and picked the ball off, finishing the dramatic play with a 33-yard touchdown return.
The six points turned out to be the difference in the game—because without it, the Rams could have won on their final drive instead of needing a score, an onside kick recovery and another score to pull it out.
The guy who wasn’t good enough to play for the Cardinals and was ignored by 30 other teams has won more games for the Packers than Beckham Jr. has won for anyone this year.
“I’m just really proud of his effort,” coach Matt LaFleur said. “Our guys have really embraced him and took him in. And, you know, we’re lucky to have a guy like that. And it’s rare that you find a guy like that, you know, midseason.”
Douglas was in position for another interception that sailed through his hands, broke up a pass deep over the middle to receiver Van Jefferson midway through the fourth quarter and blanketed Jefferson on a deep ball that could have made the Rams’ final drive a lot more interesting.
He finished with four pass break-ups and five tackles while filling in for injured Kevin King, who probably doesn’t deserve his job back when he returns.
Douglas has gone from third-round pick in 2017 to a practice squad veteran exception with the Cardinals to a depth-chart filler after Jaire Alexander got hurt. And he has not been intimidated by anyone.