Rock County

Arrests

JOHN N. NAFZGER, 67, of 17125 Highway 81, Brodhead, at 12:12 p.m. Tuesday at the Rock County Sheriff's Office, 200 E. Highway 14, Janesville, on charges of manufacturing marijuana and being a felon in possession of a firearm. He is accused of growing marijuana in his garden.

Reported

SEXUAL ASSAULT OF A CHILD in the town of Magnolia, date not given. Rock County detectives on Tuesday participated in a forensic interview of a 12-year-old who disclosed being sexually assaulted.

FRAUD at 9:07 p.m. Tuesday, when a Janesville man told police his identity was stolen and two loans were taken out in his name.

FRAUD at 10:40 a.m. Wednesday, when a Janesville woman reported someone opened a cellphone account in her name, costing her $777.

U.S. District Court

Charged

DESHAWN A. FOREMAN, 24, of 812 E. Milwaukee St., Janesville, indicted Wednesday on charges of felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition. He faces a similar charge in Rock County Court, where he has pleaded not guilty in an incident in the town of Beloit in July.

Walworth County

Accident

HIGHWAY 14, TOWN OF DARIEN, shortly before 5 p.m. Wednesday. The highway was closed from the Rock-Walworth county line to Highway 89 for about 90 minutes. Walworth County sherff's officials were unavailable to provide details Wednesday night.