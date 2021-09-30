ANTHONY Q. HICKEY, 30, of Riverside, Illinois, at 8:34 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 26, on charges of fraud, theft and possession of marijuana after police say counterfeit bills were passed at the Newville Travel Center, 581 E. Richardson Springs Road, town of Fulton.
Intoxicated driving arrest
BENJAIN J. DUNLEAVY, 22, of 402 E. Beloit St., Orfordville, at 7:52 p.m. Friday, Sept. 24, near the intersection of Tripp and Tracy roads, after a traffic crash. The arrest was listed as his first for intoxicated driving.
Reported
STOLEN CAR at 8:10 p.m. Friday, Sept. 24, when a town of Janesville man told deputies he bought a Ford Mustang about a year ago and when he tried to sell it on a website, he found out it belonged to someone else.
STOLEN CAR at 6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 24, when a Rock County sheriff’s deputy was called to help Walworth County deputies with a car that had fled. The fleeing car was later recovered and found to have been stolen from an address on East Creek Road in the town of Bradford.
STOLEN CAR between Sept. 18 and 20 from Frank Boucher Auto Body Center at 2501 Kettering St., Janesville. The vehicle was described as a white 2020 Lincoln Aviator SUV.
THEFT on Monday, Sept. 27, at 429 N. Parker Drive, Janesville, of two catalytic converters from two trucks near the White Oaks bar.
VANDALISM at 7:34 p.m. Monday, Sept. 27, at Carver Roehl County Park, 4907 S. Carvers Rock Road, town of Bradford. Two restroom doors were torn off their hinges. Damage to county property estimated at $2,500.