Rock County

Arrest

CHESNI RENAE EICK, 21, of 23 S. Palm St., Janesville, at 5:20 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 23 at 520 Prairie Ave., Janesville, on charges of aggravated battery.

Reported

THEFT at 4:16 p.m. Friday in the 1300 block of Kellogg Avenue, Janesville. An orange 2001 Chevy Silverado with a maroon topper was reported stolen.