Rock County

Arrest

TIMOTHY S. RIVERA, 42, of 437 Harding St., Janesville, at 2:11 a.m. Wednesday at Harding and Glen streets, Janesville on charges for battery causing bodily harm with intent to cause great bodily harm and disorderly conduct.

Intoxicated driving arrests

PATRICIA A. SHEETS, 64, of 316 N. Terrace St., Janesville, at 5 p.m. Dec. 22 in the first block of Sinclair Street, Janesville.

Charged

LORETTA K. BELL, 49, of Rockford, Illinois, with felony retail theft. Janesville police say on Nov. 16, Bell and another person stole $1,019 worth of goods from Kohl's in Janesville.

STEFAN T. PLUMMER, 22, of Harvey, Illinois, with obtaining a controlled substance by fraud. Janesville police say on Oct. 24, Plummer picked up a prescription for Oxycodone in someone else's name.

Walworth County

Charged

MARCUS D. CARPENTER, 25, of Kenosha, with uttering a forgery. Town of Geneva police say on Nov. 15 or 16, Carpenter was connected to a group of people that had fake money and was using it at the Sugar Shack.

JOSHUA CONDUITT, 29, of 236 Walworth St., No. 6, Sharon, with threat to a law enforcement officer and disorderly conduct. City of Delavan police say on Dec. 6, they arrested Conduitt on suspicion of being disorderly before he swore at an officer and threatened to find the officer and fight him.

GAVIN N. DUNNE, 18, of Fort Atkinson, with second-offense possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Whitewater police say on Sept. 18, they found Dunne in an apartment with 0.7 grams of marijuana, a bong and eight vaporizer cartridges.

DONTREL J. JONES, 26, of 148 N. Hyer Lane, No. 8, Whitewater, with second-degree recklessly endangering safety, obstructing an officer, pointing a firearm at another, possession of a firearm while intoxicated and disorderly conduct. Whitewater police say on Dec. 12, Jones was in a dispute at Pumpers & Mitchell's bar and pointed a gun he had at someone.

LETICIA S. LEHMAN, 20, of 425 Emmerson St., Burlington, with strangulation and suffocation, battery, and disorderly conduct, all with domestic abuse assessments. Village of East Troy police say on Dec. 10, Lehman choked and punched a man she knows.

HECTOR K. MIRANDA JR., 31, of 527 Autumn Drive, No. 101, Delavan, with possession of narcotic drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia and misdemeanor bail jumping. Village of East Troy police say on Dec. 17, they stopped Miranda and found him with syringes, cotton balls and Naloxone after he had used heroin.

STORM J. RILEY, 17, of 200 Maple St., Walworth, with possession with intent to deliver marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and two counts of bail jumping. City of Delavan police say on Dec. 11, they stopped Riley and found him with 7.4 grams of marijuana and scales.

DAVID M. RITCHAY, 32, of N3597 N. Como Road, Lake Geneva, with identity theft by avoidance. Walworth County sheriff's deputies say on Aug. 21, they stopped Ritchay for operating while revoked but he gave them a relative's name.