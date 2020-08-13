Rock County

Arrest

HEATHER A. SCHOON, 34, of 372 Bree Drive, Milton, at 4:15 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 12, at Sumac and Holiday drives, Janesville, on charges of possession of heroin, cocaine, a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia.

Intoxicated driving arrest

OSCAR A. MEJIA UMANA, 19, of Minneapolis, at 1:12 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 9, in the first block of Center Avenue, Janesville. It was listed as his first offense. Janesville police also cited him for possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

Accident

GLEN AND GARFIELD STREETS, Janesville, reported at 4:56 p.m. Friday, Aug. 7 when a car driven by Sarrina R. Phoenix, 49, of 1016 Cornelia St., Janesville, failed to yield the right of way and caused a motorcycle driven by John D. Ellis, 45, of 120 Sater St., Orfordville, to turn and avoid a crash. But Ellis rolled onto the road and was transported from the scene with suspected serious injuries. Janesville police cited Phoenix for failing to yield.