MADISON

A crowd of more than 1,000 people gathered on the state Capitol grounds Saturday to condemn the death of George Floyd, a black man who died earlier this week after a white Minneapolis police officer knelt on his neck for several minutes.

The protest, which shut down traffic at multiple intersections around the Capitol and later moved down East Washington Avenue, was organized in response to Floyd’s death—an incident those in the crowd decried as all-too-familiar for people of color.

“I can’t believe that someone, for nine minutes, was killing someone on the street and nobody did anything to stop it,” said Jean-Rene Watchou of Madison. “I see that as a threat to me as an African American, that American society does not care about my life, does not care about me. ... How do I explain what happened to George Floyd to my kids?”

Floyd died after officer Derek Chauvin pressed his knee on the 46-year-old man’s neck for several minutes while Floyd cried out he couldn’t breathe. The actions by Minneapolis police and the echoes of police killings of black Americans nationwide have prompted riots and protesting in that city and across the nation, including in Milwaukee on Friday.

Minnesota authorities Friday afternoon announced that Chauvin had been arrested and charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter.

In Madison, protesters—the large majority wearing masks because of the COVID-19 outbreak—carried signs that read “Stop Police Murder” and “I am George Floyd,” and broke into chants of “Black lives matter,” “No justice, no peace” and “F--- the police.”

Protesters also invoked the names of other people of color who have been killed by police, including Sylville Smith and Dontre Hamilton in Milwaukee, and Tony Robinson, an unarmed black teenager who was shot during a physical altercation with a white Madison police officer in a narrow stairwell at a Williamson Street apartment house in 2015.

In Milwaukee, what began as a peaceful protest turned violent as protesters clashed with police. The Journal Sentinel reported that a 38-year-old officer suffered a minor gunshot wound early Saturday on the city’s south side.

On Saturday, Gov. Tony Evers authorized 125 members of the Wisconsin National Guard to support local law enforcement in Milwaukee.

“It is critical that people are able to peacefully express their anger and frustration about systemic racism and injustice, in Milwaukee, the State of Wisconsin, and our Nation,” Evers, Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett and Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley said in a joint statement. “This limited authorization of citizen soldiers from the Wisconsin National Guard will help protect people who are exercising their First Amendment rights and ensure the safety of the public.”

Several state and law enforcement officials, including Evers, Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes and Attorney General Josh Kaul, this week condemned the actions of the Minnesota officers who arrested Floyd.

“People are hurting,” Barnes, Wisconsin’s first black lieutenant governor, said on Friday. “People are tired. We are done dying. I am tired of addressing the disregard for Black life in this country. Those who are protesting this injustice are doing so in order to save this nation, and they should be protected. To see a city burn on the outside is devastating but hardly compares to the implosion brought by systemic inequity and injustice.”