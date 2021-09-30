Last week: Both teams took 3-0 records into bye weeks. Whitewater beat Berry (Georgia) on Sept. 18, 39-7; Stout opened WIAC play with a 45-14 win at UW-Stevens Point.
The series: Whitewater leads the all-time series against the Blue Devils, 51-10-2, and has won the teams’ last 18 meetings.
About the Warhawks: Coach Kevin Bullis (sixth season, 60-9 record) saw his Warhawks drop from second to third in the national rankings after a bye week. … The Warhawks have earned their ranking in three nonconference victories, two over ranked opponents. Whitewater has outscored its opponents 85-0 in the first half of games, including a 65-0 advantage in the second quarter. … Quarterback Max Meylor has completed 68.2% of his passes (45 of 66) for 723 yards and nine touchdowns with no interceptions, ranking among the top five in NCAA Division III in pass efficiency (205.2) and yards per attempt (10.95). … The Warhawks have averaged 38.7 points per game while allowing 9.3, and have amassed 430 yards of offense per game while allowing 181.7 yards. … Freshman defensive lineman Reed Farrington of Edgerton made the d3football.com Team of the Week after recording four tackles, two for a loss with one sack, against Berry. Whitewater held Berry to 198 yards of offense.
About the Blue Devils: Coach Clayt Birmingham (12th season, 43-59) has led Stout back into an honorable mention slot on the d3football.com rankings. ... Quarterback Sean Borgerding has completed a whopping 73.6% of his passes for 767 yards and nine touchdowns, with eight different receivers making catches and five scoring touchdowns through the air. Leading the count is Parker Fossum with 15 catches for one TD and 174 yards. Rayshawn Graham has 408 yards rushing and seven TDs so far. The Blue Devils average 40.3 ppg and 453.3 yards per game. … Cannon Griner and Mason Priebe lead the defense with two interceptions each.