The unbeaten Edgerton girls basketball team placed four players in double figures Monday night on its way to a 68-45 nonconference victory over Marshall at home.
Senior guard Kate Gunderson scored 20 points, making three 3-point baskets, to lead the Crimson Tide.
Edgerton also got 15 points from junior guard Sylvia Fox, 13 from junior forward Shannon Rusch and 11 points from senior guard Abby Blum.
Marshall (0-4) got 11 points from Allie Rateike and 10 from Kaitlin Jesberger.
MARSHALL (45)
Wynn Held 3 0-1 6, Kaitlin Jesberger 4 0-0 10, Allie Rateike 4 2-3 11, Mollie Fritter 3 1-2 9, Abby Ward 3 0-0 9. Totals 17 3-6 45.
EDGERTON (68)
Abby Blum 3 3-4 11, Jillian Scharlau 1 1-2 4, Kate Gunderson 7 3-4 20, Shannon Rusch 4 4-5 13, Hannah Zeimet 2 1-4 5, Sylvia Fox 5 3-4 15. Totals 22 15-23 68.
Halftime—Edgerton 32, Marshall 19. 3-point goals—Marshall 8 (Ward 3, Jesberger 2, Fritter 2, Rateike); Edgerton 9 (Gunderson 3, Blum 2, Fox 2, Scharlau 1, Rusch 1). Total fouls—Marshall 17, Edgerton 15.
Fort Atkinson 61, Whitewater 26
Fort Atkinson opened a 26-16 halftime lead and posted three double-figure scorers in a runaway victory over Whitewater in nonconference play.
Taylor Marquart scored 14 points, Ashlie Riley 13 and Elly Kohl 10 for the Blackhawks (2-2), who made one 3-point basket.
The Whippets (0-4) were led by sophomore Mayte Navejas’ eight points.
WHITEWATER (26)
Danielle DePorter 1 0-0 2, Jenna Pope 2 0-0 4, Kindyl Kilar 0 0-1 0, Mayte Navejas 3 0-0 8, Josie Treder 1 0-0 2, Calli Grosinske 1 0-0 3, Gwen Truesdale 2 1-2 7. Totals 10 1-3 26.
FORT ATKINSON (61)
Ashlie Riley 5 3-4 13, Rios 1 0-1 2, Lily Belzer 2 0-0 4, Taylor Marquart 5 4-5 14, Tyla Staude 3 3-6 9, Kaitlyn Burke 3 0-0 6, Elly Kohl 3 3-4 10, Makiah Cave 1 0-0 2, Haiden Bedura 0 1-2 1. Totals 23 14-22 61.
Halftime—Fort Atkinson 26, Whitewater 16. 3-point shooting—Fort Atkinson 1 (Kohl); Whitewater 5 (Navejas 2, Truesdale 2, Grosinske). Total fouls—Fort Atkinson 13, Whitewater 14.
Monticello 41, Parkview 40
At Monticello, the Ponies (3-1) held off the Vikings (2-2) in nonconference play.
Boys hockey Milton 3, DeForest 3 (OT)
At Stoughton, Milton got a goal from Gannon Kligora with 1 minute, 24 seconds left in regulation and held on through an overtime period to tie the Norskies.
Tyler Ellis and Mason Pusateri scored second-period goals for Milton. DeForest scored all three of its goals in the second period. Red Hawks goaltender Alex Jones made 26 saves.
DeForest 0 3 0 0 — 3
Milton 0 2 1 0 — 3
Second Period
DeForest—Preston Nichols (Avery O’Dea), 0:47; Gabriel Larson (O’Dea), 1:36; Milton—Tyler Ellis (Travis Johnson, Mason Pusateri), 1:56; Pusateri (Gannon Kligora), 8:55; DeForest—Bobby Shaw (Alex Rashid, Nichols), 9:45.
Third Period
Milton—Kligora, 15:36.
Saves—DeForest 38 (Kaminsky); Milton 26 (Jones).