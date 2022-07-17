The Janesville American Legion baseball team wrapped up the regular season by going 1-2 at the Plover Tournament over the weekend.
Post 205 lost to host Plover and Sheboygan, and beat Menomonie 8-2 on Saturday. Saturday morning's scheduled game with Homen was rained out.
Our pitching was pretty good all weekend," Janesville coach Kerry Michaels said. "Our defense let us down, especially in our loss to Sheboygan.
"All in all, it was good to play some teams that we don't normally see."
Janesville begins AAA tournament play Wednesday with a game against Germantown in the regional opener in Genoa City.
Post 205 finished the regular season with a 13-4 record.
"We'll practice twice before the regional starts and try to clean a few things up," Michaels said. "But we're in pretty good shape going into it. Jack Ryan and Patrick Schork have looked really good on the mound lately, and Nick Gregg has been strong, as well.
"The key for us is that we have to be better defensively, and I think we will be. And we've got to do a little better job of coming up with the clutch hit when we need them."
Janesville and Germantown kick off the double-elimination tournament at 4:45 p.m. Wednesday, with Genoa City and Hartland playing the second game at 7 p.m. The tournament runs through Fridayand is being played at Krisik Park.