WAUKESHA—Police say the deaths of two men whose bodies were found in a Waukesha townhome are an apparent murder-suicide.
Officers were called to the home about 2 p.m. Tuesday to check on the welfare of a resident. That's when the bodies were discovered.
Police found the body of one man in a closet in an upstairs bedroom. He was holding a handgun. The body of the other man was found partially covered with a sheet in the basement utility room.
Authorities identified the men as 54-year-old Alan Skarzynski and 33-year-old Dustin Congleton. Police say the two men knew each other, but their relationship is unknown.
The cause of death is under investigation.
GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement
Report comment abuse