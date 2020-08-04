A Janesville man was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of his fifth intoxicated driving offense.

A Janesville police officer stopped Chris M. Reynolds, 56, of 1116 Center Ave., after an "out of control" pickup truck narrowly missed the officer while he waited at a traffic signal, according to a news release.

The officer detected the smell of intoxicants after he stopped the truck at Terrace and Drake streets. A preliminary breath test showed a blood alcohol level of .154, according to the release. Reynolds also agreed to a blood draw, the result of which is unknown. He was being held at the Rock County Jail on Tuesday.