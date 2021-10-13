ATLANTA
Baseball can be cruelly ironic at times.
With the focus squarely on their underachieving offense entering Game 4 of the National League Division Series, the Milwaukee Brewers saw their season come to an end Tuesday night because their pitchers couldn’t get outs when they needed them.
The last pitcher to fail was one who rarely did so during the regular season, Josh Hader. The Brewers’ lefty closer had not allowed a home run to a left-handed hitter all season but Atlanta’s Freddie Freeman became the first, and in the biggest of situations.
This was a team that thought it had enough pitching to make it to the World Series for the first time since 1982. But the lineup stopped hitting in Detroit in mid-September – call it the Curse of Wily Peralta – and never really got it going again for any period of time.
“I know as an offense we didn't swing the bats well,” said Lorenzo Cain, who played Game 4 with an injured neck and shoulder after smashing into the wall in center the previous night. “I know we're definitely capable of swinging the bats better than we did in the series. It just didn't happen. For whatever reason it just didn't happen.
“I'd back anybody in that locker room. Those guys can really swing the bat. Like I said, it just didn't go our way. But you just have to eventually move on. Go in the offseason and work your tails off and be ready to go next year.”
Entering the game, incredibly, the question was: Would the Brewers even score a run?
Seems silly to ask such a thing, but when you’ve been shut out in two consecutive games, it does make people wonder. And when the Brewers let a great scoring opportunity slip away in the first inning, the anxiety level only increased.
But runs eventually came, to the point they surpassed the Brewers’ total for the previous three games. Of course, when you’ve only scored twice – both on a Game 1 homer by Rowdy Tellez – that isn’t difficult to do.
The dam finally broke in the fourth on an RBI single by Omar Narváez, ending two long droughts. Before that hit off Charlie Morton, the Brewers had gone 22 consecutive innings without scoring. They also had gone 20 at-bats with runners in scoring position in the series without a hit.
As it turned out, that would be all for Morton, the 37-year-old Game 1 starter who was pitching on short rest. Much of the pregame chatter consisted of the Braves’ decision to come back with Morton while the Brewers chose not to do so with their Game 1 starter, Corbin Burnes, who was deemed not ready to pitch on three days of rest after getting at least five throughout the season.
The short-rest debate proved to be the least of the Brewers’ problems. The bigger issue became what to do when starter Eric Lauer ran into trouble in the bottom of the fourth after getting a 2-0 lead (Cain also had driven in a run against reliever Jesse Chavez).
Lauer got the benefit of a gift out on a foul pop carom from Narváez to third baseman Luis Urías that actually hit the ground but couldn’t be reviewed. But with two down he walked and hit, respectively, the worst batters in Atlanta’s lineup, Travis d’Arnaud and Guillermo Heredia.
That would be all for Lauer, and the game would start to go backwards on the Brewers’ pitching plan when reliever Hunter Strickland allowed a two-run single on a 0-2 fastball to pinch-hitter Eddie Rosario. In that position, holding a 2-0 lead with the bases loaded, you cannot throw a 0-2 pitch that a hitter can handle to tie the game.
After Tellez restored the two-run lead with a monstrous home run in the fifth off Huascar Ynoa, the Brewers took the calculated risk of giving the ball to rookie lefty Aaron Ashby. A tough assignment and a lot of pressure on a young man, but it showed you just how much the decision makers think of him.
Unfortunately, Ashby committed the same mistakes Lauer did the previous inning, walking and hitting a batter to load the bases with one down. You can’t give away free bases in such instances, and they came back to haunt Ashby when a force-out grounder by Joc Pederson and opposite-field single by d’Arnaud delivered runs to allow the Braves to draw even again.
The Brewers got through the sixth and seventh innings thanks to a courageous effort by Brandon Woodruff, who volunteered to pitch with only two days of rest after starting Game 2. The game remained tied, 4-4, giving them a chance to keep their season alive.
"I think we had a couple of innings where certainly just one more out would have changed things a little bit," said manager Craig Counsell, whose bullpen was missing injured Brent Suter and Devin Williams. "But they did a nice job extending the innings. Eric, he was in good shape getting through that (fourth) inning with two outs and man on first, after the lead-off single, getting the next two guys. They did a nice job extending that inning.
"And then the same thing with 'Ash.' I thought Aaron pitched well. Not much hard contact. Ball on the ground. It was just in the right spot. And then a couple of free passes with the hit-by-pitch and the walk gave them some runs.
"And then we had to go to Woody. We had two innings from Woody max. Wasn't going to do anything more than that. We had to go to him there. What he did was heroic, frankly. It gave us a shot. Pretty incredible what he did tonight."
The plan at that point was to bring Hader in for the eighth and have him go as long as he could. He struck out the first two hitters but Freeman, who had been quiet in the series, did not let him get away with a first-pitch mistake.
"He hit it good," said Hader, who was prepared to go multiple innings for the first time in 2021. "I mean, it was over the plate, up in the zone. He got my mistake and that’s why he is such a good hitter. That’s what they do. It’s always disappointing losing that way, watching another team celebrating in front of you. But at the end of the day, I'm proud of all these guys, every single person that has helped us out throughout the way.
"Obviously, it didn't end the way we wanted it, but that's the thing about baseball. Sometimes it doesn't go our way, but the way we look back on it, you can't be more proud of all these guys."
In the final innings, the Brewers' offensive woes returned, with 14 of their final 15 hitters being retired, including 11 in a row over one stretch. In that regard, they came full circle back to their biggest issue, one that again haunted them at the end.
The Brewers' season ended with Christian Yelich – who went 3-for-15 in the NLDS with no extra-base hits or RBI and eight strikeouts – taking a called third strike from Atlanta closer Will Smith, a symbolic finish considering the season-long offensive failures of the player who used to come through in those situations.
"In the moment right now, we're all really disappointed," Counsell said. "And it's hard to get past the disappointment sitting here right now. It just is.
"But I think in the end we had big goals. We didn't quite get there. But you win 95 games. It's a special group. And they did accomplish some special things. That's what we talked about a little bit."
All true, but considering where the Brewers were in mid-September, they need to ask themselves how it could go so wrong that they'd lose 15 of their last 22 games, including the last three when they counted most.