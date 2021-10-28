GLENDALE, Ariz.
They took the field without their top three receivers, their top two cornerbacks, their All-Pro left tackle, their All-Pro pass rusher, their starting center and their defensive coordinator.
Yet the Green Bay Packers traveled across the country and vanquished the NFL’s last undefeated team Thursday night.
They beat the Arizona Cardinals, 24-21, with less than 72 hours between walking off Lambeau Field on Sunday and wheels up from Austin Straubel Airport in Green Bay.
Those were fighting-with-one-hand-behind-your-back odds against the Cardinals. Yet, with the help of a Cardinals mistake that made a hero out of cornerback Rasul Douglas, the Packers left the desert with what might have been the most impressive win of Matt LaFleur’s three-year tenure as Green Bay’s head coach.
The Packers earned their seventh consecutive victory and pulled into a tie atop the NFC with the Cardinals, who also are 7-1. The win also gives the Packers the head-to-head tiebreaker with the Cardinals, ensuring home-field advantage in the playoffs if these teams end the 2021 season with identical records.
The Packers were backed up against the end zone with 15 seconds left, but Douglas—who was signed off the Cardinals’ practice squad earlier this month—intercepted Kyler Murray to seal the victory.
“I’m just thankful,” Douglas said.
Of the game-winning interception, Douglas said, “Threw it to my guy. I made a play.”
“This is why I love this squad,” Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers said. “The guy that made the pick was with them (pointing to Cardinals sideline) for four weeks. He was on the streets. We brought him in. He’s starting for us. He’s a great dude. He’s really meshed well with our team. To come up with a play like that with 15 seconds left is incredible.”
Still, it often wasn’t pretty for the Packers, especially at the end. Much of Thursday night looked like a patchwork game plan—because it was.
After Davante Adams’ positive COVID-19 test earlier this week, it was clear the Packers’ offense would need to operate a little differently. When Allen Lazard was ruled out because he was unvaccinated and determined to be a close contact, and Marquez Valdes-Scantling’s hamstring didn’t heal in time for him to be activated from injured reserve, it all but obliterated the Packers’ passing game.
Aaron Rodgers finished 22-for-37 for just 184 yards.
But a Cardinals defense—which also was hampered after losing J.J. Watt for the season because of a shoulder injury—could not stop the run. The Packers rushed 34 times for 134 yards.
When they needed a receiving weapon, Rodgers was able to find one in his longtime teammate and friend Randall Cobb. The pair connected on two touchdowns. The first was a 2-yard catch on a fade in the right corner of the end zone, giving the Packers a 17-7 lead early in the third quarter.
After the Cardinals responded with a 12-play, 81-yard touchdown drive to pull within three again, the Packers took over at their own 9-yard line, backed up after rookie Kylin Hill returned a kickoff from the end zone.
Cardinals cornerback Jonathan Ward lunged into Hill at full speed on the return, colliding with Hill’s knee. Both players were down on the field for several minutes. Hill was carted to the locker room first, while Ward was put on a stretcher and evaluated for a concussion and neck injuries.
After the medical delay, the Packers responded with a 12-play, 91-yard touchdown drive. Rodgers ended the drive finding Cobb on a slant route to the middle of the end zone for a 5-yard score on third-and-goal.
The Cardinals’ DeAndre Hopkins, one of the league’s All-Pro-caliber receivers, did not return to the game after toasting Packers rookie Eric Stokes for 58 yards in the first quarter. It could have been a long night for the Packers defense, which did not have Jaire Alexander (injured reserve) or Kevin King (shoulder injury), putting a rookie on one of the league’s top receivers.
The Packers defense held Murray in check all night. One of the league’s ascending quarterbacks, Murray finished 22-for-33 for 274 yards with two interceptions.
