Pete Rose
Pete Rose, MLB's all-time leader in hits, was honored in Philadelphia on Sunday and dismissed questions pertaining to a report that he sexually assaulted a minor 55 years ago.

 By Matt Rourke Associated Press

Pete Rose dismissed questions Sunday about his first appearance on the field in Philadelphia since the franchise scrapped 2017 plans to honor him because of a woman’s claim she had a sexual relationship with baseball’s hit king when she was a minor.

“It was 55 years ago, babe,” Rose told a female baseball writer for The Philadelphia Inquirer.

