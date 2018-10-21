Wet conditions across southern Wisconsin are making it tough for pheasant hunters this opening weekend with a solid freeze needed for conditions to improve.
Moisture content in cornfields, which farmers have been able to harvest, is running at 25-28 percent, requiring considerable propane to dry grain to acceptable levels.
Many soybean crops are still standing.
Rural wisdom has not endured in our increasingly urbanized society. Courtesy, which was once unsaid, now needs to be vocalized: stay out of the beans!
Private lands leased for hunting represent a considerable portion of our upland habitat. Tramping through unharvested soybean fields seriously hampers prospects for farmers to open their land to hunting in years to come.
Carefully walking through standing corn causes less damage. But pheasants have an increased advantage.
Smart hunters will trudge elsewhere until the corn comes down. Unfortunately, leased wetland acreage that holds a lot of ringnecks is now better suited for waterfowling.
Thanks to almost 70,000 ringnecks raised at the state game farm, pheasant hunters should have about the same activity levels as last year, according to veteran upland game specialist Brian Buenzow.
Buenzow is most excited about bobwhite quail.
“Quail have been heard whistling in Dodge, Rock and Jefferson counties,” Buenzow said. “Although these are pretty much isolated incidences, it’s the first time we’ve heard bobwhites whistling around here since 2007.
Daily bag limit on quail is five, with the season remaining open until Dec. 6. Although the logic, “If I don’t shoot them, somebody else will” is certainly accurate in a state where “I got mine” is the unofficial cheer, there is much to be said for watching quail explode from cover and safely fly away.
According to the DNR, Fond du Lac, Kenosha and Jefferson counties were the most productive for pheasant hunters last fall. But there is plenty of habitat in the Evansville-Footville corridor that will produce action for pheasant hunters—even though most of the action will come from pen-reared birds.
Buenzow laments the sharp decrease in wild pheasants, attributing decline to 100 inches of snow in 2007 and a wet spring in 2008.
“I used to shoot over 40 wild pheasants in a typical year,” the Janesville resident said. “Since the fall of ’08, this number has dropped into the single digits. However, the DNR has tried to compensate by increasing the number of pheasants raised at Poynette from 50,000 to over 70,000 annually over the past several years.”
Even though pheasants from the state game farm fly well and exhibit reasonable escape behavior, they lack the savvy to survive over the winter. Pen-reared birds have an over-winter mortality of about 95 percent.
DNR statistics indicate 42,250 upland game hunters harvested 301,490 ringnecks during the 2017 season, indicating there are still pockets of wild pheasants across the ringneck range across the southern third of Wisconsin. But the population is nowhere close to the early 1960s when I first went out after these multi-colored birds.
Harvesting upland game is a very small part of the hunting experience. After you have a few seasons in the hunting coat, the biggest thrills come from watching a good dog, or a kid on his or her first hunt.
Of course, watching a good dog work in front of a kid is a laugh-out-loud event.
Weatherwise, I’m convinced anything is possible in this crazy year—especially with seven snows in April and one dusting already this fall.
When we get a good, hard freeze, upland game hunting will certainly improve.
Until then, let the bobwhites fly away—and stay out of the beans.
