Few would argue the next six weeks offer the toughest fishing action of the entire year.
Two major drivers of this sad truth are prevailing arctic high pressure and only about 10 hours of functional daylight.
The night bite is better on some clear water lakes. But the circadian rhythms of most folks preclude venturing forth at night—especially when the fishin’ isn’t that good to begin with.
Arctic high pressure hasn’t been much of a factor so far in angling’s “fourth season.”
But local lakes aren’t making much ice, making both sides of this equation equally bad.
Lake Mendota still has open water, with travel on Waubesa wise only on foot. A wheeler and trailer broke through the ice here yesterday.
Operating on the philosophy that a person should spend at least as much time on the water as it takes to travel to a venue and back, the two best options for a day trip this weekend are Petenwell Flowage and the Mississippi River.
Since we visited Petenwell a couple weeks back, our western boundary water is the target this time around.
The “Big River” fishery is a scenario with many hotspots within the overall hotspot of this linear flow.
A Wisconsin fishing license is valid on Minnesota and Iowa waters that lie east of the railroad tracks that parallel both sides of the Mississippi, with multiple options on west side backwaters and running sloughs from Dubuque to Winona.
There are just as many productive spots on our side of the Mississippi. But once you’ve arrived, it’s generally wiser to scout in a circle rather than linear travel north or south.
One good thing about taking a day trip to a destination with stained water is there is no advantage to getting on the ice at the crack o’ dawn. Fish typically don’t start feeding “aggressively” until about 8 a.m. Depart Janesville by 5 a.m. tomorrow, and you can be reeling in a nice perch about the time they start opening their eyes.
Like most winter venues, action slows down considerably about noon. This provides essentially a two-hour window to move your operation to another potential honey hole and get a couple hours of prime-time fishin’ in before the bite shuts down shortly after 4 p.m.
With essentially 100 miles of backwaters to probe, there are enough day-trip options to keep you busy until Big Green Lake freezes over.
Probably the best multi-species option is the half-dozen or so hot spots just north of La Crosse on Lake Onalaska. If you have a passion for perch, try the Stoddard islands on the east side or just north of Lawrence Lake on the west side of Pool 8.
Those who crave crappies might start on Pool 10 on Ambro or big Missouri slough just north of Prairie du Chien on Pool 10.
If you’re giddy for big ’gills, check out Shore slough on the west side of the River just north of Lansing, Iowa, on Pool 9.
If you miss the turn to cross the Mississippi on Highway 82, you’ll find plenty of fish on DeSoto Bay, which is a couple miles north on Highway 35 or south a few miles near the Cold Springs boat launch—which is a few miles north of Ambro if coming up Highway 35 from Pool 10.