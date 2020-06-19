The only thing I remember from “History of Greek Philosophy” from college days back in the early 1970s was this wise observation: The only constant in life is change.

This wisdom holds true a couple thousand years after a couple of ancient Greeks sitting under a shade tree, clad in bed sheets down by the river, arrived at this timeless epiphany after consuming too many fermented grapes.

But the vortex of change certainly appears to be accelerating in the allegorical porcelain bathroom appliance of 21st century America swirls into an uncertain future.

Modern-day idlers realized fundamental change was on the horizon when the DNR did away with back tags and those cherished duck stamps.

When Wisconsin-born Evinrude evaporated a couple of weeks ago, outdoors-type folks scrambled to find traditions to cling to.

For thousands of us over years—even generations—a summer fishing trip to Canada was a highly anticipated annual event. But the pandemic changed that. Canada is closed to us until the end of July. Maybe longer.

Steve Herbeck from Mineral Point has been managing the fishing experience out of Andy Meyers Lodge on Eagle Lake in Ontario for decades. "Herbie" has always been a colorful, optimistic guy. He hold me a couple of days ago that if border crossing is permitted by August 1, his fish camp should be able to break even for the year when it closes in November.

Many clients who had their annual June fishing trips booked were able to reschedule later in the fall at this 5-star rated venue. Others scrambled to get their names in the book for lodging in 2021.

Herbeck says for the first time he can remember, he won’t need to spend winter weekends in a trade show booth trying to drum up business.

Bean counters in Wisconsin and Minnesota tourism departments won’t have data in from north-country resorts on this side of the border until early next year. But buzz amongst the angling fraternity is parking spots at boat launches on the Lake of the Woods boundary water are tough to find even during the week.

Access at boat launches here in southern Wisconsin is almost at this saturation point as well. Visit the Madison lakes, Delavan, Geneva and our backyard gem—Koshkonong—after 5 a.m. tomorrow morning and you’ll probably have to find a spot to park your rig someplace out on the street.

Although our state is rich in water resources, action simply doesn’t compare to easy fishing found in Canada. Chances are there will be at least two boats buzzing around your most secret, cloistered honeyhole anywhere in southern Wisconsin by 7 a.m. tomorrow morning—with similar congestion likely at your next 10 favorite fishin’ holes.

Fishing success for those who get out there knowing the “early bass gets the worm” are finding great success compared to the dismal status quo fishing statewide experienced in 2019.

Those who fish for a living are finding more frustration than joy in their jobs.

I have been a Wisconsin licensed fishing guide since 1981. Back in the early days, $100 was the going rate for a day of guided fishing pretty much across the state.

The per-diem rate has jumped 300 to 400% since then. But a $2 crankbait back in the day now goes for $10—at least.

Weekend boat congestion has goaded me into making a mid-year rate correction for Saturday and holiday guided trips: $1,000 for four hours for up to two anglers.

Normally, 72 hours advanced notice is required to book a trip. Tomorrow is wide open if you book a trip right now. Those folks who are not so mad at their money can save $750 by booking a trip during the week.

The pandemic has changed life perhaps forever in these United States.

Hoping 2021 will be the year of DIVOC: covid in the rear view mirror.

Ted Peck, a certified Merchant Marine captain, is an outdoors columnist for The Gazette. Email him at tedpeck@acegroup.cc