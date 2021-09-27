MILWAUKEE
The Milwaukee Brewers left Cleveland on the evening of Sunday, Sept. 12, after an impressive three-game sweep—including the team’s first no-hitter in 34 years.
At that point, there was every reason to expect they would clinch the National League Central crown in short order.
The Brewers left town with a 14-game lead over St. Louis and a magic number of five to win the division. The Cardinals had won the final two games of a weekend series against the Cincinnati Reds, but no one thought much about it at the time.
Then, things began to change. The Brewers began to lose games, and the Cardinals won and won and won and won some more.
Even after dropping two lackluster games in Detroit, with St. Louis sweeping three from the New York Mets to keep the magic number at five, the Brewers were in great shape as they headed home for a 10-game home stand.
And they seemed ready to pounce after winning the first two games at American Family Field against the stripped-down Chicago Cubs.
Dropping the series finale against Chicago appeared to be a minor bump in the road, with the Cardinals coming to town for a four-game series. All the Brewers had to do was win twice and the division title was theirs.
But, with Milwaukee’s offense flatter than a tortilla, St. Louis won the first three games by scores of 5-2, 2-1 and 10-2, and Brewers fans started getting antsy.
When the Brewers blew a 5-0 lead and lost the series finale, 8-5, that nervousness jumped to a higher level.
The magic number was still three, the Brewers were in a five-game skid and the Cardinals’ winning streak was at 12. What was going on here?
“Probably good timing for that to happen to shake us all loose and wake us up a little bit and get us going,” Brewers right-hander Corbin Burnes said.
Had the Brewers not swept the Mets, the division math still would have been greatly in their favor. But nobody wearing a Milwaukee uniform cherished the thought of going to St. Louis for a three-game series beginning today still needing to beat the crazy-hot Cardinals to win the division.
“That’s how the baseball season works; it’s not all easy,” manager Craig Counsell said after his team finished its champagne-spraying celebration in the home clubhouse.
“You’re not going to get the result you want every single day. But we put ourselves in a great position. We earned all that. We came out this weekend and took it.”
“We had a lot of ups and downs, but that’s part of this baseball team,” said closer Josh Hader, who nailed down all three victories against the Mets. “Each one of these guys, they fight for each other. That’s what it’s all about.
“We never give up. Think about this (last) week. We got swept by the Cardinals and turned around and swept the Mets. That’s what it comes down to—not getting down on ourselves and continuing to play at the level we can.”
St. Louis still has work to do, with a magic number of one to claim the second wild-card berth for a one-game crapshoot on the road against either the Los Angeles Dodgers or San Francisco Giants.
Despite a stumble that saw them drop five in a row and seven of nine, the Brewers still eliminated a team that won 16 in a row from the division race with a week to go. And they did it by pushing hard after the all-star break, winning 14 of 17 series and going 36-16 through the sweep in Cleveland.
Taking the long view over that span and stacking up victories allowed the Brewers to withstand their September hiccup.
“We fought and fought all season to get to that point,” said second baseman Kolten Wong, who played seven seasons for St. Louis before signing a two-year deal with Milwaukee. “We didn’t take anything for granted. We kept our heads down and tried to create as much separation, and we did it.
“That’s all it’s about—understanding we’re a good team. We’re ready to compete against anybody and we’re not afraid of anybody. We know what we’ve got in this clubhouse and we’re confident.”
The goal at the outset of every season is to win the division. By doing so, you guarantee at least a best-of-five series to begin the postseason. But the focus for the Brewers long has been to go beyond that level. For some time, the attitude has been World Series or bust.
“Obviously, going back to St. Louis now, we know we have to compete against them and continue to win games to get prepared for the playoffs,” said shortstop Willy Adames, whose acquisition from Tampa Bay on May 21 put the Brewers on a playoff path.
Having played on a World Series club with the Rays last season, Adames said, “You have to think round by round always because you don’t face any regular pitchers. You face the best. You know you have to play day by day, try to win every inning and every game.”
Over the last two roller-coaster weeks, that’s a lesson the Brewers already have learned.