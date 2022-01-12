WHITEWATER
It’s not exactly a secret, but Pat Miller didn’t always bleed UW-Whitewater purple. It only seems that way.
After graduating from Janesville Craig in 1985—where he helped the Cougars and coach Stan DuFrane earn WIAA Division 1 state runner-up honors in 1984—Miller chose his college.
It was UW-Platteville.
The mega-success of Pioneers coach Bo Ryan—who went on to lead the Wisconsin Badgers to an NCAA runner-up finish—was quite a selling point, of course.
But after his freshman year, Miller decided to change his major from psychology to political science—and that prompted him to transfer to UW-Whitewater.
He hasn’t left.
In 2012, he led the Warhawks to their first NCAA Division III championship since 1989—and they earned a repeat title in 2014.
Those weren’t his only national titles at Whitewater. In 1988-89, he averaged 16.6 points and shot 48.0% from 3-point range as the Warhawks won the national championship. He was named the WIAC men’s basketball Scholar-Athlete of the Year.
Miller—now in his 29th year coaching at Whitewater, the last 21 as head coach—has the Warhawks off to a 10-4 start that includes a 4-0 record in what this year is a particularly strong Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference race.
He picked up his 400th coaching victory earlier this season and led the Warhawks to nine NCAA appearances, including
However, the Warhawks had their chance to test themselves against the league favorite taken away when tonight’s scheduled home game against nationally second-ranked UW-Platteville (15-0, 4-0) was ruled a no-contest due to COVID-19 protocols.
Miller’s young but talented Warhawks team lifted itself into the WIAC title conversation last week with a pair of impressive road victories, at then-No. 4 UW-Oshkosh and UW-Eau Claire.
“Last year was a big step for us, with two good games on the road,” Miller said. “We managed the stretch better, managed our lulls in the game better. Those things build confidence.”
The catalyst behind the breakthrough week—which the Warhawks survived even though some players were missing due to COVID-19 protocols—was Derek Gray, a sophomore guard from Madison La Follette.
He played so well that he was been named the WIAC Player of the Week and made d3hoops.com National Team of the Week.
Against Oshkosh on Jan. 5, Gray totaled 36 points and made the go-ahead basket with 2 minutes, 3 seconds left in overtime of an 82-78 win over fourth-ranked Oshkosh. At Eau Claire on Saturday, he scored 19 points, including the go-ahead basket, in a 77-72 win.
“Everybody had to step up and hold their own way,” Gray said of the program’s big week. “Not only that, but they had to step up in areas that they weren’t used to, like playing different positions or doing different things.”
Gray himself is doing different things in comparison to last year, when the 6-foot guard averaged 5.8 points and 3.1 rebounds on a team that went 1-7 in a season ravaged by COVID-19.
This year, he is averaging 18.4 points per game on 46.8% shooting, along with 5.3 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 2.0 steals per game.
Miller saw the potential in the player who first caught his eye when he visited a La Follette game to scout a different potential recruit. And now, he says, he’s pleased Gray has begun to reach that potential—starting with his 17-point performance in the Warhawks’ season-opening exhibition loss to the now-13th ranked University of Wisconsin.
“He played well overall (as a freshman) but struggled a little bit with his shooting (34%),” Miller said. “To his credit, he worked hard to square away and adjustment to his guide hand. That added so much to his game—he’s making shots now, particularly from 3-point range.
“He put on strength, too. In the Wisconsin game we saw he could create shots on his own. That was my first indication he was going to be a special player for us.”
Gray said he is proud of the progress he has made since freshman year.
“I was playing a little timid, until I eventually realized that I can compete at this level,” Gray said. “Over the summer I went at it, putting in the work in the areas I needed to improve in.:
Miller says this is not the same Warhawks team that lost games earlier this season at smaller in-state rivals Viterbo and Ripon.
“We’re young and we were going through some growing pains. … Both (games) we were up in the second half and we let the lead slip away,” Miller said. “(Now) I really like the pieces we have, the work ethic. … This group has been receptive.”
Sophomore guard Gage Malensek averages 13.5 points and junior forward Jack Brahm averages 11.5 points and a team-best 5.6 rebounds for the Warhawks. Sophomore forward Trevon Chislom of McFarland gets 8.1 points per game, and sophomore Elijah Lambert and freshman Carter Capstran average 8.0 and 7.7 points, respectively.
“We have a lot of guys who give us some flexibility and versatility,” Miller said. “That’s why you see different guys stepping up in different games, depending on what we need in that game.”
As the year unfolds, Miller said, he knows he’s laying down a foundation for the future.
“It’s a young group. They’re going to be around for a number of years together. It’s important that they’re doing things right from the start,” Miller said.
“We’re having some degree of success now, and we hope that shows them that the potential of this team is very high if they continue to improve and stick together.”