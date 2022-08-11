JANESVILLE
Something to prove.
That's the mantra this season for Janesville Parker.
In a wissports.net preseason preview story, the Vikings were picked to finish sixth in the Big Eight Conference. That did not sit well with the team, according to head coach Clayton Kreger.
"Our kids are very motivated by that," Kreger said. "So much so that we put that slogan on our helmets.
"We believe we're a top of the conference team and not a sixth-place team. But we also know we have to go out and prove that."
Parker finished 3-6 last season, including a disappointing 2-5 in its only season in the Badger Large Conference.
The Vikings' offense was serviceable last season at 23.0 points per game, but Kreger knows his team has to do a better job of running the ball this season and mixing in the pass.
"We probably ran the ball 70 to 75 percent of the time last season, but this year we'd like it to be more around a 60 (run) to 40 (pass) ratio," Kreger said. "It's important that we control clock and reestablish our run game, but we've also got enough weapons we feel like to spread the field and get guys in space.
"We won't be what you would call a hurry-up offense, but we will have the capability at times to score quickly with the playmakers we'll have on the field."
Senior Gavyn Novak (6-foot-2, 170 pounds) and junior Jeff Rowin (6-4, 170) are vying for the starting quarterback spot for an offense that will run out of the Gun T formation.
Seniors Griffin Davis 5-8, 160), Sam Bess (6-3, 210) and James Bryant 6-0, 220) will share duties at tailback, with junior Paul Kim (6-0, 180), senior Tre Miller (5-11, 185) and senior Deezle Richards (6-0, 170) at H-back.
Junior speedster Cayden Brandenburg (5-11, 165) will get the start a Z-back and will also handle kick return duties.
"I trust all those guys to get the job done whether its running the ball or blocking," Kreger said. "We've never had this kind of depth in the backfield before, and it's a good problem to have."
The Vikings' biggest weapon offensively figures to be JJ Douglas. The 6-4, 210-pound junior was a first-team all-conference selection a year ago at wide receiver after catching 45 passes for 810 yards and five touchdowns.
"JJ's a special talent, and we're going to utilize him as much as possible," Kreger said.
"What I like most about him is that he's turned into a great leader for this football team. He's a weight room warrior, the first guy to drills every day and one of the hardest workers on the team. He's going to take the next step in his progression this season, and I can't wait to see it happen."
Juniors Keega Skrzypchak (6-2, 200) and Antoine Jarrett (6-2, 170) give the Vikings two excellent options at tight end.
The offensive line features seniors Carson Purdy-Hilts (6-3, 220), Christian Cabrera 6-1, 280) and Keegan Erickson (6-3, 315), with juniors Jaxon Pajerski (6-3, 290), senior Sam Hughes (6-0, 290), senior Seth Kasten (6-2, 230) and senior Cash Davis (6-0, 240) vying for the final two spots.
Senior Kenneth Zavala will handle the placekicking duties again this season.
Parker allowed an average of 30 points a game last season, including four games in which the defense allowed 34 points or more.
"The key for us defensively is going to be our rotations," Kreger said. "We've got more depth this year than we've had in a long time, so keeping guys fresh and ready to go is really important.
"We'll have athletes all over the field, but you still have to be able to tackle, make plays and know what your role is and where you need to be at all times."
Erickson, Kasten, Davis and Cabrera will man the defensive line, with Douglas hoping to wreak havoc at defensive end.
The linebacker crew features Skrzypchak, Bess and Bryant, along with sophomore Carter Wesley (5-10, 195).
Miller, Jarrett, Richards and Kim should make for an athletic and versatile secondary.
Parker has not been a playoff participant since 2015 and has not won a postseason game since 2004. Kreger knows his team has the potential to put an end to the drought in 2022.
"We really feel like this junior class has been building for this moment since seventh and eighth grade," Kreger said. "And now when you throw that in with the leadership and talent that our senior class has, it's a really good core group.
"It's one week at a time and we're not looking ahead, but I think the playoffs are a realistic and very attainable goal for this team. I know we'd all be very disappointed if it didn't happen."
The Vikings are out to prove the naysayers wrong. It all starts Friday night when they open the season with a nonconference game at Burlington. Stay tuned.