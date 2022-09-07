GREEN BAY
Coming up with a game plan to keep Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson from catching eight passes for 169 yards and two touchdowns shouldn’t be that hard.
If you’re Green Bay Packers defensive coordinator Joe Barry, you do one of two things: put Jaire Alexander on him wherever he goes or get the Vikings to start Sean Mannion at quarterback.
The latter might have worked to perfection when Jefferson was held to six catches for 58 yards in a 37-10 Packers victory Jan. 2 at Lambeau Field, but unless starter Kirk Cousins comes down with COVID-19 again and the Vikings sign Mannion off Seattle’s practice squad, it’s no longer an option.
Alexander was out with a shoulder injury when Jefferson put up those numbers in a 34-31 loss at US Bank Stadium last year, so it’s understandable why the first option is one that Alexander favors. How far he’ll be able to go in convincing Barry it’s the right move probably won’t be revealed until 3:25 p.m. Sunday when the two teams meet again at US Bank Stadium.
There are arguments to be made for and against matching the Packers’ $84 million cornerback against the Vikings’ star receiver, so let’s look at those.
For: Jaire Alexander prefers to 'get some targets'
Alexander said he gets bored playing outside because quarterbacks don’t like to throw his way, and by no means do the Packers want Alexander to be thinking about his next Wordle while executing leverage against Adam Thielen or K.J. Osborn.
“I’m always down for that,” Alexander said of following the other team’s best receiver. “Wherever I can get some targets, that’s where I’m going to go. There’s been a stretch of a season where I’ve gone four games without a target. I know how boring that can be.”
Against: Rasul Douglas can handle the slot
The Packers could make things interesting for Alexander by sticking with what they’ve been doing all through training camp, which is keeping him outside and playing Rasul Douglas in the slot. As crucial as Douglas was to the defense last year and as fearless as he is every minute of every day, letting Douglas handle Jefferson when he’s in the slot isn’t a bad strategy.
If the Packers are worried about Jefferson getting the best of Douglas in the open field, they can double him with a safety or a linebacker and rotate the defense, thus leaving Alexander one-on-one with Thielen, Osborn or newly acquired Jalen Reagor.
Alexander is not flawless – he got beat in man coverage last year for touchdowns by San Francisco’s Brandon Aiyuk and Pittsburgh’s Diontae Johnson before injuring his shoulder against the Steelers – so it’s not a slam dunk he won’t get tested.
Plus, there’s a lot to be said for the 6-foot-2, 209-pound Douglas being close to the action so he can fill one of the gaps running back Dalvin Cook is sure to pound. After all, Cook has 91 carries for 566 yards (6.22 average) and five touchdowns in his past five games against the Packers.
“He has such a great feel,” Barry said of playing Douglas in the slot. “He’s such an instinctual and aware football player. I think you could put ‘Sul anywhere in the back end and he’ll just find a way. The nickel corner position is unique. It’s different playing inside than outside.”
And don’t forget, Alexander got hurt taking on Steelers running back Najeh Harris, so that’s another reason to keep him outside.
For: Justin Jefferson hasn't lined up in the slot much
Jefferson hasn’t lined up in the slot that much and it wouldn’t be that difficult for Alexander to switch sides with Eric Stokes when the Vikings receiver lines up outside. According to Sharp Football Analysis, Jefferson lined up in the slot only about 25% of the time last year.
If the Vikings choose to use Osborn and Reagor in the slot most often, Barry can match Alexander against Jefferson and still feel pretty good that Stokes can handle Thielen outside, albeit with occasional help. Douglas might need help to cover the speedy Osborn in the slot, but he should be able to handle Reagor.
Again, it’s something Alexander really wants to do after missing 13 regular-season games with a shoulder injury. And it’s not like the Vikings are going to line up Jefferson in the slot every down and run the ball just so they can make Alexander have to tackle Cook.
As far as coverage, Alexander was made for these kind of challenges.
“I hope so, I hope we match up,” he said. “I want to be put in the best position to win and make plays. I’ve been doing that (covering the other team’s best receiver) since my rookie year. It just gets a little boring (not doing it). I just have to keep my mind going somehow, some way.”
Against: New Vikings coach Kevin O'Donnell is a wild card
Under new coach Kevin O’Donnell, who like Matt LaFleur was offensive coordinator of the Los Angeles Rams for coach Sean McVay, the Vikings aren’t going to be static, especially in the red zone. The previous staff moved Jefferson around and even put him in the backfield against the Packers, causing all kinds of confusion.
O’Donnell will take it to another level, not unlike what LaFleur sometimes did with Davante Adams to counter all the double-teams he faced.
If Jefferson is going to be all over the formation, it might be easier to play a lot of zone and let Jefferson go wherever it is he’s going. The Packers have a lot of confidence in Stokes and Douglas, aren’t afraid to bring safety Darnell Savage up to cover an area and want rookie inside linebacker Quay Walker to team with De’Vondre Campbell to take away all the underneath crossing routes that kill man coverage.
In this scenario, Barry can mix and match. He can bring Savage up and drop Douglas back. He can play six defensive backs by adding Shemar Jean-Charles or Keisean Nixon as a second slot corner. He can zone off all those pick routes that teams love to run against man coverage.
And if he needs Alexander to play Jefferson in the slot occasionally, he can do that. The defensive backs would sometimes play multiple positions during training camp.
“There’s stuff like at practice,” Douglas said. “I’ll get a blister or something and go, ‘Ja’ do you want it (inside)?’ I’ll just go outside. It doesn’t really matter. We switch, occasionally, whenever we want, and it just works for us.”
Whatever Barry decides to do, he at least has options. On paper, the Packers should have a very good pass rush and they may be able to drop seven into coverage in obvious passing situations.
There are going to be things that O’Donnell throws at the Packers that are different than what he did with the Rams because most coaches adapt their scheme to the personnel. And with a player like Jefferson, who is coming off a season in which he caught 108 passes for 1,616 yards and 10 touchdowns, there are going to be times where O’Donnell draws up a play that gets Jefferson a one-on-one match up.
Or times when he wants the coverage to go to Jefferson so he can get the ball to Thielen and Osborn.
What Barry must decide is whether he wants to construct his defense to compensate for Alexander running every which way to cover one receiver. He didn’t have Alexander switch sides or move into the slot depending on the receiver during training camp, so it would be something different.
But it just may be time for Barry to rely on Alexander the way the Rams did with Jalen Ramsey when Barry was the linebackers coach there in 2020.
He can sure count on Alexander applying for the job.