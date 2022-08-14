Jordan Love

Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love (10) passes against the San Francisco 49ers during the first half of an NFL preseason football game on Friday. Love threw two touchdown passes but was also intercepted three times.

 Associated Press

All around him, a shaky Green Bay Packers offense threatened to undermine Jordan Love’s introduction to his third preseason.

Rookie receiver Romeo Doubs dropped a pass with no San Francisco 49ers defender around him not long after catching a touchdown. Tight end Tyler Davis let a pass hit his hands and turn into a red-zone interception. Later, on a third-and-8 pick, two receivers ran the wrong route.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you