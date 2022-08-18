Here's a look at what to watch for and who's injured in Friday night's Packers-Saints preseason game at Lambeau Field.
Packers sticking with Jack Coco, but long snapper position remains a concern
Special teams coach Rich Bisaccia said Thursday that rookie Jack Coco was on a bit of a rollercoaster for a while, but they’re still excited about his potential. “This will be another big game for him,” Bisaccia said. Coco is the only long snapper on the roster following the release of Steve Wirtel last week. Numerous agents have been trying to sell the Packers on their clients, hoping to get them in camp, but so far general manager Brian Gutekunst is not panicking. “We’re looking all the time,” he said. “I think Jack’s done a nice job for us so far. If that’s not where we want it to be, then we’ll be looking. And there’s always guys available. So, right now we’re good where we’re at.”
Round 2 for rookie wide receivers Romeo Doubs and Samori Toure
After up-and-down performances in the opener against San Francisco, both rookies had some good moments against the Saints in joint practices. Toure finished on a high, catching a 50-yard touchdown from Jordan Love during a 2-minute drill. Doubs, who dropped a potential touchdown on the first day, also flashed during the 2-minute drill with the No. 1 offense, catching passes of 7 and 11 yards from Aaron Rodgers. Love will be the quarterback again Friday night and the two rookies are going to be part of the rotation with the No. 1s. “I think they've done a really good job and (receivers) coach (Jason) Vrable is working hard with those guys,” offensive coordinator Adam Stenavich said. “It's going to be a process with those young guys. And this is really important for them.”
Competition is fierce along the defensive line
The Packers know that Kenny Clark, Jarran Reed and Dean Lowry will be their starters and first-round pick Devonte Wyatt will be on the roster. But they have some young defensive linemen who are battling tooth and nail for the fifth and maybe sixth spots. Last week, Jack Heflin showed up against the 49ers. Chris Slayton, a first-year pro who was with the 49ers previously, has flashed pass-rush ability all camp long. Rookies Akial Byers and nose tackle Jonathan Ford are trying to get their feet in the door. Keep an eye on Heflin and Slayton, in particular, when the defense is on the field. “Every single day has been competitive,” defensive coordinator Joe Barry said of all the positions. “And we’ve still got another week and a half left. It’s going to go right down to the wire.”
Packers injury report
Not expected to play
S Darnell Savage (hamstring)
S Innis Gaines (hamstring)
WR Danny Davis (ankle)
CB Rico Gafford (ankle)
OT Elgton Jenkins (knee)
WR Christian Watson (knee)
TE Robert Tonyan (knee)
Physically unable to perform
LT David Bakhtiari (knee)
RB Kylin Hill (knee)
K Mason Crosby (knee)
Saints injury report
Out or may not play
OT James Hurst (foot)
QB Jameis Winston (knee/foot)
ILB Zach Baun (hamstring)
OT Sage Doxtator (unknown)
LB Pete Werner (groin)
OT Ryan Ramczyk (unknown)
Physically unable to perform
TE Dylan Soehner (unknown)