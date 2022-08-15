GREEN BAY
Two weeks ago, Elgton Jenkins woke up with a feeling in his knee he hadn’t experienced in a long time. Absolutely nothing. No pain. No stiffness. He could flex, bend and run like he hadn’t spent all of 2022 rehabbing from a torn ACL.
The Pro Bowl offensive lineman was barely eight months past reconstructive knee surgery, a point in rehab most players are unable to even consider returning to the football field. Jenkins believed he was ready to go then, right as the Green Bay Packers opened training camp. He was just early, according to accepted medical science.
So he had to wait.
“They were always saying,” Jenkins said, “they wanted me to get as close to nine months as possible.”
For Robert Tonyan, there was no epiphany when his surgically repaired knee felt ready for football. The Packers tight end just knew he was returning sometime in camp. He’d set his mind to playing Week 1, more than 10 months after he crumpled to the field in Arizona last season with a torn ACL.
The Packers medical staff wanted to be sure their starting tight end was healthy. So they put him through a vigorous workout last week, before the team departed for its preseason opener at San Francisco. When his knee felt fine no matter what drill he did, Tonyan was finally cleared.
“Helmet and shoulder pads,” Tonyan said. “It made me feel like a football player. Finally.”
The Packers had their most significant day of camp Sunday with Jenkins, Tonyan and receiver Christian Watson practicing for the first time. All three were in shoulder pads and participated only in individual drills, not yet cleared for team reps. It was a reminder that even though they’re back, there are still hurdles to clear before playing next month’s regular-season opener in Minnesota. None of the three are expected to take team reps before this week's joint practice sessions against the New Orleans Saints.
Watson, especially, will have a long road before he’s ready to contribute to the Packers offense. The second-round rookie has missed the opening two weeks of his first camp, delaying his development.
“It’s just the next step in the process,” Packers coach Matt LaFleur said. “It’s not like they’re going to be out there in team drills, but they’re going to do some individual. With them being back, now it allows you to do some walkthroughs, which is going to be obviously very beneficial especially for a guy who hasn’t played in the National Football League like Christian. So it’ll be great to get them out there for some of the walkthroughs.”
LaFleur can downplay their return, but the timing is significant. Exactly four weeks before kicking off against the Vikings, the Packers have almost a full month for Jenkins, Tonyan and Watson to prepare for Week 1. While Watson’s timeline is hard to predict, Jenkins and Tonyan have played at or near a Pro Bowl level in their career. A month is a decent runway for them to get ready, even if LaFleur said it’s unlikely any of the three will take preseason snaps.
Maybe the biggest factor that could prevent Jenkins and Tonyan from playing Week 1 is location. For Jenkins, a trip to Minnesota will be returning to the scene of his injury. More than the mental hurdle, U.S. Bank Stadium has synthetic field turf, a surface not ideal because of its tendency to twist ankles and knees.
Jenkins said the synthetic turf won’t be a reason for him to sit out Week 1, noting the importance of division games. It’s one thing to lay a dud against another NFC opponent, as the Packers did in their opener last season against the Saints. A matchup against another NFC North team carries even more significance.
“You always want to win those games,” Jenkins said. “When I’m out there, I give it my best and go all out. Once you’re out there, you’ve just got to go full speed. Turf, grass, whatever it is. Once I make that choice, and once I make that decision, it’s just time to go.”
Once Jenkins returns, it's unclear where he'll play. The Packers have uncertainties across their offensive line. Without David Bakhtiari, who remains on the physically unable to perform list, Jenkins is likely their best option at each position except center.
That doesn't mean Jenkins would be the starting left tackle Week 1. Yosh Nijman, who played a serviceable left tackle for half of last season, is more experienced on the blindside than right tackle. The right side of the Packers offensive line has been in constant motion during camp, unsettled between second-year lineman Royce Newman, rookie Zach Tom and former sixth-round pick Jake Hanson.
Jenkins seemed to indicate his most likely spot early in the season would be tackle if Bakhtiari remains on PUP, though he was a Pro Bowl left guard in 2020. Center Josh Myers and left guard Jon Runyan have been the Packers' two steadiest lineman in camp, given Nijman is a placeholder while Bakhtiari is out. Jenkins also said he practice multiple positions during his rehab, and he's comfortable wherever the Packers put him.
"I've just got to choose a position a day," Jenkins said. "So tomorrow might be left tackle. I might be playing guard, center. So just choose one position each day, and just knock the rust off each one of them."
The only thing Tonyan did for the first time in awhile Sunday was strap his shoulder pads and helmet. The team’s training staff already put him through the same blocking and receiving drills he did in his first practice. Still, Jenkins said, there’s a mental hurdle to clear after returning from a torn ACL. Even if his knee feels healthy, getting confidence in its strength will take time.
It’s already taken plenty of time just to arrive at Sunday’s first practice. That Jenkins and Tonyan returned on the same day after months of rehabbing together made it even more special.
“We’ve challenged each other through nine, 10 months now,” Tonyan said. “So came a long way, and we’re just glad to finally be out there. It was nice to just feel a quote-unquote thud. Still no defense, but just getting back onto a football field."