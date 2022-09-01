Green Bay Packers wide receiver Amari Rodgers (8) runs against the San Francisco 49ers during the first half of an NFL preseason game. Rodgers would likely be used at running back in an emergency situation.
As a rookie with the Green Bay Packers last season, Amari Rodgers had one rushing attempt, for 11 yards. That was his entire rushing production for the season.
With that stat line in mind, it’s hard to imagine the second-year player out of Clemson becoming the linchpin to the Packers' rushing attack. But, at least for now, that’s what Rodgers is to this team.
Over the course of the offseason and training camp, coach Matt LaFleur and staff began experimenting more and more with Rodgers in the backfield. From toss sweeps and a variety of motion plays to straight up traditional run plays, Rodgers learned the ropes of working as a running back.
“I love it,” Rodgers said following the Packers preseason game against the Kansas City Chiefs. “I played running back my whole life until my junior year of high school. So it's in my background. So you know, once I get into the backfield, it kind of threw me back to high school days. So it felt good.”
Through three preseason games, Rodgers rushed six times and accumulated 36 yards (6.0 yards per carry). He also pulled in seven receptions for 66 yards. But it’s what he was able to do in the backfield that made a difficult decision a little easier for the Packers.
Because while Rodgers isn’t necessarily the third running back, he allows Green Bay to get by with only two true running backs, Aaron Jones and AJ Dillon, on the initial 53-man roster, as general manager Brian Gutekunst said Wednesday.
“The emergence of Amari Rodgers doing some stuff back there, I think on game day can help us as well,” Gutekunst said. “So we have some flexibility there, so that was kind of part of the decision.”
The NFL rules allowing clubs to carry 16 players on the practice squad and elevate a player up to the three times during the season (after which he must be named to the active roster if elevated again) also provide extreme flexibility as well.
It was these rules, as much as Rodgers, that Gutekunst said factored into the decision to waive second-year running back Patrick Taylor and rookie free agent Tyler Goodson, both of whom were signed to the practice squad.
“With the flexibility of the elevations and stuff as we kind of started to break this up, we thought that was probably best for our football team,” Gutekunst said, “having some guys on the practice squad that if we need to bring up we can.”
Said LaFleur: “There was a lot of discussion and I think there's gonna be ongoing from here, throughout the course of the season in terms of what’s best to do. But, you know, obviously, when you have two guys like we have at that position, we feel very fortunate. And we're excited about the two guys that we got back on the practice squad.”
While elevating Taylor or Goodson can be a game-to-game decision, the Packers can start the season knowing that should something occur in-game, they have a safety net in Rodgers.
“Having a guy like Amari gives you a little bit of flexibility if you get into a bind, if need be,” LaFleur said. “And that's still kind of a work in progress, and we'll see where that goes in terms of game to game. But we definitely feel like we have some flexibility within our roster.”