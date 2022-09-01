Packers 49ers Football

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Amari Rodgers (8) runs against the San Francisco 49ers during the first half of an NFL preseason  game. Rodgers would likely be used at running back in an emergency situation.

 Associated Press

As a rookie with the Green Bay Packers last season, Amari Rodgers had one rushing attempt, for 11 yards. That was his entire rushing production for the season.

With that stat line in mind, it’s hard to imagine the second-year player out of Clemson becoming the linchpin to the Packers' rushing attack. But, at least for now, that’s what Rodgers is to this team.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you