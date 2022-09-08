GREEN BAY
Almost exactly 10 months after he tore his ACL in a fluke accident, feeling it pop like a pulled hamstring as he ran untouched 30 yards downfield in Arizona, Robert Tonyan tested his knee for the first time on the practice field last week.
He didn’t know quite what to expect. For weeks, the Green Bay Packers tight end had run his route tree free of pain, his ability to cut on the surgically repaired left knee returning quickly.
There were mental hurdles still to clear. Tonyan had to reacquire the feel for his steps when blocking, something he’d spent much time mastering early in his career. But he felt the explosiveness that had separated him from other NFL tight ends while running in the open field during individual drills.
It didn’t mean he was ready for full-speed reps. For that, Tonyan had to discover by doing. Then he caught a touchdown while tightly covered on a well-placed pass from quarterback Jordan Love. In a two-minute drill, Aaron Rodgers extended a play perhaps longer than he could have in a game, hitting Tonyan deep for another score.
“It was probably a sack,” Tonyan said, “but A-Rod threw it deep to me in the back of the end zone. Another good ball. It just feels good to kind of go out there and still make those plays that I made before the injury, and not give me any reassurance, but kind of get that confidence back that I can make plays.”
His reentry to team reps couldn’t have gone smoother last week. Two touchdowns in his first full practice. A glimpse of what Tonyan could mean for a Green Bay offense lacking weapons in the passing game. One practice back, and Aaron Rodgers already could feel Tonyan’s impact on the offense. His hands. His intuitive route running. The way he finds soft holes in coverage.
“He’s really gifted,” Rodgers said.
Tonyan hasn’t had a setback since then, practicing throughout this week as the 2022 opener approaches.
That doesn’t mean Tonyan will play Sunday when the Packers begin their season at the Minnesota Vikings. As important as team reps are, a key milestone for players returning from injury, there are many factors to consider when a player is away from the field for several months.
Tonyan doesn’t want to return while he’s still a shell of his pre-injury self, unable to be that difference maker. He wants to be better than before. While the impact a healthy David Bakhtiari and Elgton Jenkins would have on the Packers offensive line is clear, Tonyan producing like the borderline Pro Bowl tight end he was in 2020 could be a game changer for the offense.
“I think the familiarity, not only with the offensive scheme,” coach Matt LaFleur said, “but with Aaron and just the rapport that they have out on the field is big time. He definitely trusts him, so he’s going to maybe fit it into some tighter windows knowing that Bobby is going to make a play.
"I think Bobby has looked good, and hopefully he continues to progress. I think every time he steps out on the field, it gives him a little more confidence in knowing he can do what we’re asking him to do.”
Green Bay Packers tight end Robert Tonyan celebrates a touchdown during a January 2021 playoff game.
The biggest factor might be where Sunday’s game is hosted. The Vikings play home games on synthetic turf at US Bank Stadium, a surface known for being hazardous for twisting knees and ankles. It’s a long season, and while Tonyan wants to play every game, he knows it’s more important to be available for the last than the first.
Tonyan, who tore his ACL on a grass field at State Farm Stadium in Arizona, said the turf would be something he discusses with the medical staff this week, but he didn’t expect it to keep him from playing if he’s ready. It was on synthetic field turf last season in Detroit when Bakhtiari played 27 snaps before exiting midway through the Packers' fourth drive, needing another shutdown. A third knee surgery followed.
“I know I have not given much thought to that at all,” LaFleur said. “That’s our medical staff, I’m sure they’re all over it, but as far as we’re concerned, I don’t think that plays a huge role into it.”
The turf presents a difficult decision, whether it’s foremost on LaFleur’s mind as he crafts a game plan for the Vikings or not. A team that enters another season with legitimate Super Bowl aspirations can’t afford to sacrifice long-term health for short-term gain.
Jenkins is well aware of the necessary balance.
“I want to play,” he said. “But I think it takes time.”
The three starters returning from torn ACLs aren’t the only key players whose status for Sunday remains uncertain. Top receiver Allen Lazard has not played since he was stepped on during practice last week, injuring his ankle. Field turf isn’t the best surface for ankles either, but Lazard’s injury isn’t nearly as severe as an ACL.
More than the surface, Tonyan said the biggest factor is whether he can be the same player he was before the injury. If he’s still limited, he said, it could put teammates at risk – especially when he’s blocking. That mental hurdle is the biggest obstacle he still must clear before playing.
“That’s my biggest thing, is I don’t want to put any of my teammates in a (bad) position. I could give two cents about me and my body. It’s just putting a teammate in a position as well where I’m not ready, and it could affect them.”