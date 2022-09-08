Tonyan
Buy Now

Green Bay Packers tight end Robert Tonyan runs after a catch during a game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2020. Tonyan's status for Sunday's opener against Minnesota is still up in the air as he recovers from a torn ACL.

 Jeffrey Phelps

GREEN BAY

Almost exactly 10 months after he tore his ACL in a fluke accident, feeling it pop like a pulled hamstring as he ran untouched 30 yards downfield in Arizona, Robert Tonyan tested his knee for the first time on the practice field last week.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you