Here are four takeaways on the Green Bay Packers’ roster after the cutdown to 53 and first day of waiver claims:
Edge rusher depth thin after Rashan Gary, Preston Smith
Last year, Rashan Gary (COVID-19) and Preston Smith (oblique) missed only one game each. The Packers have put a lot of faith in their starting outside linebackers having similarly good health this year, because coordinator Joe Barry’s defense will take a massive blow if either has to miss extended time.
Gary was the dominant player in Packers camp and looks like he’s headed for a big season in his fourth year in the league. Smith appears to be the same player he was last year (nine sacks and a combined 53 quarterback hits and hurries, according to Pro Football Focus). But behind them, the Packers are perilously thin at one of the game’s most important positions, edge rusher.
No team can have everything in this league, but this is one position general manager Brian Gutekunst surprisingly didn’t address earlier in the draft, where he waited until the fifth round to select one (Kingsley Enagbare).
The three backups who made the roster (Jonathan Garvin, Tipa Galeai and Enagbare) had their moments during training camp, but most players in camp do, and none of the three showed the kind of juice that jumps out. Galeai is the quickest of them, but at 229 pounds he also has the least pop and is a major liability holding the edge against the run.
Gary and Smith have excellent injury histories – Gary has missed only two games in his three NFL seasons, and the lone game Smith missed last year was the first in his seven years in the league. But even if their health holds up, the NFL season is long, and they can’t play every snap. Last season, in fact, each played 68% of the defensive snaps. That’s a lot of snaps for other guys.
Maybe Enagbare will improve a lot as his rookie season goes on. That’s not uncommon. But his 4.87-second 40 leaves open questions about his upside.
It’s hard not to think Gutekunst will have to find another outside linebacker somehow, some way, before this season is finished.
Cutting Caleb Jones worked out
The Packers biggest cut risk was undrafted rookie offensive tackle Caleb Jones, but he didn’t get claimed, so that decision panned out.
Not saying Jones is destined for big things in the NFL, because it’s a long way from here to there. But he’s an intriguing prospect because he plays a premium position and has some rare traits in height (6-foot-8⅞) and length (86⅝-inch wingspan). With decent game tape on him from the preseason games, it makes you wonder if teams were swayed off claiming him in large part because of his history of weight problems in college at Indiana.
Jones probably isn’t quite the prospect Yosh Nijman was at the same stage in Nijman’s career. Nijman isn’t as big and long – Jones is 340 pounds to go with his size and enormous wingspan, which would have been the longest at the NFC scouting combine this year if he’d been invited. On the practice field, he made Nijman look kind of small even though Nijman is 6-6¾, 314 and has an 81⅞-inch wingspan.
But Nijman was a much better athlete coming out of college (4.88-second 40 to Jones’ 5.60 at his Pro Day last spring), and even with the potential Nijman showed as an undrafted rookie, he made it through waivers and onto the Packers’ practice squad. As did Jones on Wednesday.
The Packers cut Jones rather than seventh-round pick Rasheed Walker presumably because they viewed Walker as the greater risk to be claimed. He was a draft pick, whereas Jones wasn’t. Walker was the much better prospect going into the draft as a three-year starter at Penn State, and his draft status dropped mainly because of a knee meniscus injury at midseason that eventually ended his season late last year. There were also concerns about his maturity.
Teams often make waiver claims on rookies they liked coming out in the draft, so it makes sense the Packers thought Walker was more likely to get claimed. Walker also showed well in the preseason finale, his lone preseason game. While he still needs a lot of refinement as a pass blocker, that tape might have confirmed he’d have been worth a roster spot for any team that gave him a solid draft grade.
"(Walker) looks like he has a lot of things to work with athletically," said a scout with another NFL team who watched Walker's preseason-finale tape. "He’s got probably better quickness and agility than Jones. Both of them are extremely long. It probably would have been more difficult to get him through (waivers)."
Jones’ weight issues in college and during draft season – he fluctuated between 360 and 400 pounds – probably scared off a lot of teams even if they saw an improved prospect on the Packers’ preseason tape.
"His tape was good," the scout said of Jones. "Were there some guys that made it that had worse tape than him? There probably were. But I wouldn’t say I’m surprised he got through."
Still, cutting Jones was risky, because tackle prospects are hard to find. It worked out for Gutekunst. In a year or two we’ll see whether Walker or Jones is the better pro.
New approach to special teams
Gutekunst changed the team’s roster building for special teams that dates back at least to his predecessor at GM, Ted Thompson. Gutekunst kept at least two players, and possibly more, almost strictly because of their special-teams value, with little regard for their prospects as a position player.
The two most obvious are safeties Dallin Leavitt and Rudy Ford (signed Wednesday). Galeai’s roster spot very well came down to special teams as well.
Leavitt at 5-10 falls below the Packers’ usual 5-10½ height minimum for defensive backs, and he looked a little stiff in pass coverage in camp at safety. But he’s made his bones in the league on special teams and knows new coordinator Rich Bisaccia’s system after playing for Bisaccia with the Raiders the past four seasons. That’s why he’s on this team.
Ford, likewise, is even more rare for the Packers, a vested veteran (four or more accrued seasons) signed primarily for special teams. He has almost twice as many snaps on special teams as on defense (985 to 548) in his career. The Packers usually reserve those primary special-teams spots for developmental players on their first contract, because they’re cheaper and might have a future as a position player. At this point, Ford is who he is.
Gutekunst was hit with several special teams questions at his post-cuts news conference Wednesday and acknowledged the change in approach as the franchise tries to turn around a part of the game that’s been mostly bad to abysmal going back to the late ‘90s.
“It’s something we’ve not been good enough for a while now that we needed to get outside our comfort zone and do something different,” Gutekunst said. “I’m very, very hopeful that this is going to get it done, and I have a lot of faith in it.”
The Packers’ punt and kickoff coverage units weren’t any better in preseason, but that doesn’t matter. And it wouldn’t have mattered if they were good. A lot of the guys playing on those units are no longer with the team, and all that matters is what they do when the games count anyway.
Because of the past 20 years, the Packers’ special teams are guilty until proven innocent. Their trial starts at Minnesota on Sept. 11.
Potential still wins out with Samori Toure, Jonathan Ford
Young potential won out over veteran performance, as it usually should.
Seventh-round pick Samori Toure made it at receiver ahead of Juwann Winfree, and Jonathan Ford on the defensive line ahead Jack Heflin.
Toure was definitely the right call because he has more upside. There also was a better chance another team would claim him (6-0⅞, 4.48-second 40 at his Pro Day) than Winfree (6-1, reported 4.53 at his Pro Day in 2019), though every team out there has guys like both, guys they’ve been working with all offseason who were on the roster bubble.
Multiple times in his weekly camp interviews, Aaron Rodgers talked up Winfree, and with the quarterback having more say in some personnel decisions now, it was hard not to think Winfree had a great shot at making the 53. But Rodgers always has a purpose with what he says publicly, and you never know if his praise for Winfree’s professionalism was as much as anything a message to rookies Christian Watson, Romeo Daubs and Toure.
This doesn’t appear to be Jake Kumerow all over again. If you remember, one of Rodgers’ grievances with the Packers last year was that he felt he had no voice in personnel decisions that directly affected him. Case in point was when they cut Kumerow at the end of camp in 2020 just days after Rodgers had praised the receiver publicly.
“Aaron’s involvement is much different than it was back then,” Gutekunst said. “It’s kind of constant, and there are many conversations go on whenever he’s here – when he was here for the mandatory minicamp and even this training camp, they’re pretty constant conversations. He’s kind of kept up to date more so than he was back then.”
Jonathan Ford made it ahead of Heflin for the same reason, upside. Heflin played really good football in the preseason and is probably a slightly better version of Tyler Lancaster, who played in 59 games for the Packers the past four seasons.
Ford is not as good a player as Heflin today, but they were going for the No. 6 roster spot at a position where usually only five suit up anyway. Ford, another seventh-round pick, is a huge guy (6-5⅛, 338) and has a chance to be better than Heflin a year or two down the road.