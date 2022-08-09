Alexander

Green Bay cornerback Jaire Alexander returns an interception during the Packers’ 2021 regular-season meeting with the San Francisco 49ers. Alexander has looked sharp in training camp.

 Associated Press

If you want to get the best of Green Bay Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander, you best not make him mad.

Alexander was a vise during one-on-one coverage drills against the wide receivers Monday, refusing to let anyone get around him. It was another sign that Alexander is feeling more confident with the right shoulder he injured last year and looking to make the Packers smart for signing him to a four-year, $84 million contract extension during the offseason.

