GREEN BAY
Normally in practice, the Green Bay Packers’ pass rushers stop a step or two earlier than they should when they approach the quarterback.
“When you play against ‘12’, you have to take care of the money,” nose tackle Kenny Clark said.
So, when the No. 1 defense had a chance to rush someone not named Aaron Rodgers on Tuesday at Ray Nitschke Field, they came out with their pants on fire.
Throughout the day’s joint practice with the New Orleans Saints, the Packers’ pass rush was regularly harassing quarterbacks Andy Dalton and Ian Book and keeping them from making big plays. On the Saints’ first two series with the No. 1 units facing each other, Clark was in the backfield twice and Jarran Reed had a pair of pressures, one of which would have probably been a sack.
“When I saw Kenny and J-Reed going out there and first play of the drive both of them are like knocking guys back and getting sacks, it gave me the confidence to go out there and do the same,” said rookie defensive tackle Devonte Wyatt. “It’s like, keep that standard going.”
The defense entered the two days of work with the Saints with the attitude of a unit that has dominated before, but, in truth, the Packers haven’t been dominant yet under second-year defensive coordinator Joe Barry. This was the first chance for the starters to do so against someone other than their teammates.
From the beginning, it was evident the energy was going to be high.
Dalton completed a couple of 20-yard balls against cornerback Eric Stokes in between the plays he was pressured or would have been sacked, but things cranked up when cornerback Rasul Douglas broke up a potential first-down pass to veteran Jarvis Landry and started screaming at him, “Things don’t change.”
On the next play, Dalton probably would have been sacked by Reed or Preston Smith and on the next Dalton tried to complete an out route to star receiver Michael Thomas but threw it out of bounds with Douglas covering. Douglas was so pumped up he started screaming something to the Saints side before making his way back to the huddle.
“In a game, we are competing at the highest level,” Douglas said. “But we just got to work. That's what I want from them, do the work, and I want to work too as well. I feel like we need an energy in practice. I just wanted to come out here and give us some juice and we can kind of pick it up from there or not.”
Douglas’ words with Landry were bravado because he was covering Landry last year when he made one of his interceptions and sees the former Cleveland Brown during the offseason. Still, there was intent there.
If Clark and Reed starting off hot or Douglas going off on the Saints wasn’t enough, cornerback Jaire Alexander let the defense know this was a test and that they needed to show now what kind of defense they’ll be. Alexander was almost as pumped as Douglas and took his matchups with Thomas as though the Super Bowl was on the line.
He pressed Thomas on their first matchup, which resulted in an incompletion. He was in trail coverage on Dalton’s 15-yard completion to Thomas later.
He saved the best for last, however, when on third and 13 in the 2-minute drill he timed his reach just well enough that he didn’t commit pass interference while breaking up a Dalton pass to Thomas that would have been close to a first down. He jumped up and shot his first in the air.
“Ja was yelling at us and he don’t really yell at anybody,” Douglas said. “You know Jaire, he’s kind of weird and he don’t really talk, so for him to be yelling at everybody, it was like, “Alright, c’mon, step it up.’”
Coach Matt LaFleur said earlier in the day that some of team drills would favor the defense because there were some tough third down and distances being worked on and so it wasn’t that big of an accomplishment keeping the Saints out of the end zone all but once or twice, but dominating in the 2-minute and putting regular pressure on the quarterbacks was a plus.
The Saints had some impressive-looking runs during the drills and Clark said they have some things to clean up in the run game. But with the No. 1 unit not likely to play much in the preseason, if at all, this has been a perfect opportunity to establish an identity and some attitude.
It was significant that some younger players were active, too, including safety Shawn Davis, who had an interception and inside linebacker Isaiah McKenzie, who got mobbed on the sideline after knocking one of the Saints running backs on his rear on a completed screen pass.
“The makings of a good defense is playing with intensity,” McDuffie said. “When you see (someone) make a big play, you're so happy for them and you just feed off of that and when the next play is made, you just feed off of that.”
The Packers have had mostly buttoned-down defenses that don’t talk trash much over the past 20 years, the exception being a few players on the 2010 Super Bowl team who had the right to chirp a little bit given the defense’s No. 1 ranking.
The 2022 unit, led by Douglas, DeVondre Campbell, Rashan Gary and Alexander from time to time, will provide some of the vocal outbursts that can fire up a defense. But the reality is that the energy is going to have to come from more than talking.
“You can talk as much as you want to talk, but at the end of the day, you know it's about losing winning and losing, it's about what you do between those lines. There wasn't really that much talking and stuff going on out there until like the end and a couple of times in the team periods.
“But our coaches put extra emphasis on just making sure we’re playing between the whistles, we’re being physical and doing everything that we’re supposed to be doing and being physical and doing everything that we supposed to do.
“We just try to play hard play, play our brand of football and just play to our standard.”