GREEN BAY
His hands were “combine comfortable” two years ago. AJ Dillon didn’t catch many passes in college, wasn’t even asked to all that much, snagging just 21 in three seasons at Boston College.
He carried the football 845 times.
The reputation followed him into the NFL draft, this idea the 6-foot, 247-pound running back couldn’t catch. Dillon familiarized himself with the art of receiving well enough to show pro scouts his hands weren’t bricks at the 2020 combine. He was drafted in the second round.
Even then, Dillon had a long way to go as a receiving threat.
“I knew that wasn’t one of my strengths,” he said.
Two years later, you’d never be able to tell. A forgotten part of his breakout second season was how reliable Dillon became as a receiver. Dillon caught 34 of his 37 targets for 313 yards and a pair of touchdowns last fall, more receptions than he had combined in his previous four football seasons. As a rookie, he caught just two passes for 21 yards.
In the Packers' offense, Aaron Jones’ ability as a receiver is unquestioned. When injuries have thinned their receiver position in the past, Jones’ pass catching has compensated. Last year, Dillon’s receiving production wasn’t far behind. Dillon (9.2 yards) averaged almost 2 more yards per reception than Jones (7.5) in 2021.
Watching how comfortable Dillon was running routes during organized team activities a year ago, Jones said he could tell then his teammate had made a big jump in the passing game. Quarterback Aaron Rodgers said Dillon’s receiving has continued to develop since then.
“When he came in here,” Rodgers said, “he was a big back that you expected to be able to run power really well. And I feel like of all the people we’ve had in the last three years, he’s got to be on a very short list of guys who have improved so drastically. His pass-catching ability is really, really solid, and he’s made difficult catches look easy over the last couple years, and this training camp.”
Dillon’s receiving is key for a Packers offense remaking itself after Davante Adams was traded this offseason. With a receiver depth chart light on experience, if not also talent, the Packers are likely to lean heavily on their two premier running backs this fall. With Jones and Dillon both capable of making plays in the pass game as well as the run, coach Matt LaFleur has the option to get creative in how he ensures his best players are on the field.
Jones and Dillon became one of the best running back tandems in Packers history last season, both exceeding 1,100 yards from scrimmage, but they were used sparingly in tandem. The duo shared the field for only roughly 20 plays last season, instead rotating off the sideline to keep each other fresh. If the Packers want to get their best 11 offensive players on the field this season, that would include more personnel packages featuring Jones and Dillon together.
It’s an idea Jones said he and Dillon have brought to LaFleur, and not just recently.
“We’ve been advocating for two backs,” Jones said,” and even three backs when it was me, him and Jamaal (Williams). We used to be like, ‘Hey coach, can we get a 32 personnel (with three tailbacks and two tight ends)?’ I feel like we push each other when we’re out on the field and we help each other out as well. I take a lot of things off his shoulders, and he takes a lot of things off my shoulders. Defenses can’t really get a read when both of us are in the game.”
LaFleur has been adamant since the start of the offseason that receiver is no less important after Adams’ departure. His offense needs perimeter playmakers. Without them, the running game won’t be nearly as effective, allowing defenses to scrunch the field instead of respecting a vertical passing game.
But playmaking production is the most important element for an offense, no matter what form it comes. Jones and Dillon are the Packers' two biggest playmakers. They just happen to play a position that commonly features only one player at a time.
“We always say it,” LaFleur said, “the only thing that limits you is your imagination. So we’ll try to get as creative as possible with those guys. They’re two great players, and you want to get your best players the ball. Certainly, having those two guys is definitely a luxury.”
As a receiver, Dillon’s development enables LaFleur even more options to be creative. With both tailbacks on the field, the Packers have a pair of viable receiving threats for Rodgers. LaFleur said the Packers knew two years ago Dillon’s hands were better than his college production indicated, but last season exceeded even their expectations. It’s rare, LaFleur said, to see a tailback his size become a weapon in the passing game.
Dillon always knew he could catch. It wasn’t until arriving after the draft he realized how important that part of his game would be in the NFL. More than his hands, Dillon has had to develop his route tree out of the backfield.
“It’s not like I dropped any balls in college,” Dillon said. “It’s not like I went there and was like, 'This guy can’t catch anything.’ There’s more than just running a flat, or running this against air. It’s about running the right route, or playing football. Like, hey, this might not be the exact right route, but this is the way you’re going to get open.”
Dillon might get open even more sharing the field with Jones. The smaller of the two — Dillon refers to Jones as his “big little brother” — Jones is built for the jet motions that are a staple of LaFleur’s playbook. He’s dynamic with the football in open space, regardless if he’s a runner or receiver.
Jones’ ability to move across the formation is an ideal complement for Dillon, who figures to be more stationary in the backfield, if the two tailbacks share the field. The duo are likely to continue lobbying LaFleur to play together.
“I think it would be very dangerous,” Jones said. “You’ve got two explosive weapons just waiting to explode.”