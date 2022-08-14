Robert Tonyan

Green Bay Packers tight end Robert Tonyan signals a first down during a game against the Washington Football Team last October in Green Bay. Tonyan was one of three projected starters to come off the PUP list on Sunday.

 Associated Press

GREEN BAY

The Green Bay Packers have returned three players from off the physically unable to perform (PUP) list, coach Matt LaFleur said Sunday. Offensive lineman Elgton Jenkins, tight end Robert Tonyan and rookie wide receiver Christian Watson were elevated off the PUP list and began doing individual work at practice.

