GREEN BAY
Everywhere you look, the Green Bay Packers' offensive line presents questions.
Start with the big unknown, David Bakhtiari. He is almost 19 months removed from tearing his ACL on New Year’s Eve, 2020. A noncontact rep in a Thursday practice before the Packers' regular-season finale at Chicago that season threatens to more than interrupt his career. With Bakhtiari entering his age-31 season, the Packers can only hope he returns to the All-Pro form he showed before his knee injury.
“Time will tell,” coach Matt LaFleur said near the conclusion of the Packers' offseason program. “We fully anticipate him being ready to go, but we did last year as well. So I think time will tell, but we feel good about the work he’s put in and where he’s at.”
Elgton Jenkins is younger, giving him a better chance at returning to the player he was before tearing his ACL last season at Minnesota. How long that will take remains a mystery.
The Packers' interior offensive line is immersed in competition. Jon Runyan and Royce Newman each played more than 1,000 snaps last season, but the Packers used third- and fourth-round picks to draft guard candidates Sean Rhyan and Zach Tom. Either could become starters as rookies.
Then there is right tackle, the job most open for competition in camp.
No position has more questions to answer over the next several weeks. There’s even a coaching change. With Adam Stenavich promoted to offensive coordinator, Luke Butkus will assume daily oversight of the offensive line. Ultimately, the Packers' offensive line could go through several configurations this season, while following a new voice.
Offensive line
Locks: Josh Myers, Yosh Nijman, Jon Runyan, Sean Rhyan, Zach Tom.
Good bets: David Bakhtiari, Royce Newman.
On the bubble: Jake Hanson, Cole Van Lanen, Rasheed Walker.
Long shots: Michal Menet, Cole Schneider, Caleb Jones, George Moore.
PUP: Elgton Jenkins.
Biggest offseason move
Everyone knew the Packers would enter their draft targeting receivers. Under the radar, general manager Brian Gutekunst was equally determined to bolster his offensive line. Gutekunst drafted three offensive linemen, the same number of receivers taken, including a pair of early picks. Rhyan, a third-rounder out of UCLA, joins Jenkins and Myers as the third offensive linemen Gutekunst has picked on the draft’s second day in his tenure. Tom, a fourth-rounder out of Wake Forest, was considered good value after being selected first-team All-ACC last season as a redshirt junior. The pair bring depth to a position that needed it.
Position battle
Four starting jobs could be open if Bakhtiari is unable to return for Week 1. If Bakhtiari is able to protect Aaron Rodgers’ blindside, the most pressing position will become right tackle. Nijman played admirably in eight starts replacing Bakhtiari and Jenkins at left tackle last season, but the right side is an entirely different position. Nijman will get the first crack to prove he can hold down that spot. Behind him, Van Lanen and Newman have gotten first-team reps at right tackle this offseason. Newman is trying to secure the starting right guard spot he held most of his rookie season, while Runyan is the heavy front runner to be left guard. The pair of rookies will make them earn it.
Keep an eye on
When Rodgers was absent from voluntary organized team activities, Nijman lined up at left tackle to protect Jordan Love’s blindside. Nijman moved to right tackle when Rodgers returned for minicamp, a clear indication the Packers expect Bakhtiari to be the MVP quarterback’s blindside blocker. Still, Bakhtiari’s recovery has proven to be tricky. If Nijman starts taking consistent left tackle reps with Rodgers on the field, it could be a sign the Packers are hedging their options against the uncertainty of Bakhtiari’s situation. Keep an eye on which tackle spot Nijman lines up at in camp.
Key question
With two Pro Bowl-caliber players returning from ACLs, Bakhtiari and Jenkins give the Packers' offensive line two key questions. The Packers thought Bakhtiari was in the clear last season when he played 27 snaps in the finale at Detroit. He left early in the fourth possession of that game and was unable to play two weeks later in the playoff loss against San Francisco. Bakhtiari hasn’t participated this offseason, though that might be only precautionary. “He’s been working really hard,” Rodgers said during minicamp. “Hopefully training camp he’s full go, good to go. But I know he’s been working hard and itching to get back out there.” Jenkins tore his ACL during a Nov. 21 game at the Vikings. His nine-month window for a possible return doesn’t open until late in camp, meaning he’s most likely to start the season on the physically unable to perform list. Entering the final year of his rookie contract, he’ll need to balance returning quickly enough to show has put the injury behind him but not until he’s healthy enough to perform at his best.
Prediction
Let’s pick through the ambiguity of how this offensive line will be configured during the season. Even if the Packers haven’t guaranteed when Bakhtiari will return, it’s hard to see him missing a second season. He’s the starting left tackle until proven otherwise. Nijman is most likely to fill the right tackle spot. At center, Myers is the closest thing to a certainty at the position, even if he played only seven games counting playoffs because of a knee injury last season. The guard spots are tricky. Runyan is likely to retain his starting left guard job until Jenkins returns. On the right side, Newman changed his body this offseason, adding much-needed bulk after his rookie year. There’s a lot of ways the Packers could line up their front five, but Bakhtiari, Runyan, Myers, Newman and Nijman seem to be the most likely Week 1 quintet.