With no mystery left over what kept a promising season short of a Super Bowl trip, the Green Bay Packers prioritized their special teams this offseason like never before.
The franchise opened its coffers to hire Rich Bisaccia, paying what it took to ensure one of the NFL’s most renowned special-teams coordinators would guide its rebuild. It offered promising punter Corey Bojorquez no patience, releasing him after a poor end to the season and signing a veteran in his place. Mason Crosby remains on the roster, instead of being released in a salary-cap purge, but the Packers have had a revolving door of kickers come in since the end of last season.
Even the draft signaled a changed philosophy. General manager Brian Gutekunst acknowledged he heavily considered special teams with his late-round picks, something the Packers have not always done effectively in the past.
The hope is that an altered approach leads to better results on the field. From missed kicks and extra points to a dormant return game to, yes, a terribly timed blocked punt, special teams was a disastrous endeavor in 2021. Whether it can improve this fall might be the key ingredient determining whether the Packers finally reach the Super Bowl.
Who's on special teams
Locks: Pat O’Donnell.
Good bet: Mason Crosby.
On the bubble: Steven Wirtel, Jack Coco.
Long shots: Gabe Brkic.
Packers dump Corey Bojorquez
It was mildly surprising when the Packers declined to re-sign Bojorquez after one of the best punting seasons in Packers history collapsed down the stretch last fall. Through 12 games, Bojorquez ranked fourth in the NFL in net punting. Since net punting became an official statistic in 1976, no Packers punter had ever finished among the top five. He didn’t end there, of course. Bojorquez’s season turned on a punt Chicago Bears return specialist Jakeem Grant took back 97 yards for a touchdown in early December. There were shanks, untimely touchbacks, and ultimately a blocked punt recovered for a touchdown that effectively ended the Packers' season against the 49ers. The Packers decided to move on from Bojorquez, signing longtime Bears punter Pat O’Donnell instead. O’Donnell, a sixth-round pick in 2014, brings a wealth of experience kicking in bad weather after spending his first eight seasons in Chicago. The biggest improvement might not be in punting, though. The Packers hope O’Donnell brings consistency as a holder on field goals and extra points, something Bojorquez has struggled with throughout his career, including last season.
Crosby fends off challengers
In his 16th season, Crosby has become familiar with competition for his job. His longevity has been built in no small part because of his ability to thrive through such situations. After one of the worst seasons of his career last year, the Packers have had a steady stream of candidates at the kicking position on their offseason roster. They’ll enter camp with Brkic, claimed off waivers from the Minnesota Vikings last month, pushing Crosby for his job. Brkic, a rookie from Oklahoma, was among three finalists for the Lou Groza Award in his final college season. Of course, he doesn’t have Crosby’s deep history kicking through the elements in treacherous Lambeau Field. The Packers decided Crosby was worth keeping because as Gutekunst said early this offseason, he is a championship-caliber kicker. He’ll need to show that once again in camp.
Return game needs spark
The Packers’ problems on special teams were two-fold. Too many breakdowns, yes, but also a lack of dynamism. The Packers haven’t returned a punt for a touchdown since Micah Hyde’s 55-yard score against the Detroit Lions at the end of the 2014 season. It has been even longer, more than a decade, since their last kickoff returned for a touchdown. That was Randall Cobb against the New Orleans Saints in his first NFL game, the 2011 season opener. The Packers not only need to play more fundamentally sound in their coverage and blocking, but they need more playmaking athleticism. Consider both return spots wide open for someone with the burst to make plays in the open field.
Is Rich Bisaccia the solution?
From now through the early portion of the season, anything Bisaccia brings to the Packers' special teams will be closely examined. Such is the desperate nature of their need for change with that unit. In the past decade, the Packers have twice had special-teams meltdowns thwart what appeared to be potential Super Bowl seasons: a botched onside kick and touchdown allowed on a fake field goal in the 2014 NFC title game at Seattle, and the blocked punt recovered for a touchdown in January. Hiring Bisaccia was a major indicator of how serious the Packers — perhaps finally — are in improving in that phase. Still, it’s fair to question how much coaching can fix the problems plaguing the Packers' special teams. Have the issues been schematics or personnel? This season should answer that.
Expect Crosby to rebound
By year’s end, Crosby will justify Gutekunst’s decision to retain him on the roster, rather than releasing him for salary-cap relief. Last season was unquestionably one of the worst in a career that will land Crosby in the franchise’s hall of fame. Crosby missed 10 of 36 field goal attempts, including a blocked 21-yard attempt before halftime of the Packers' playoff loss. With two unsuccessful extra points, his 12 missed kicks on the season tied for the most in his career. The only other season Crosby missed 12 kicks was 2012. He returned the next season to have one of his best years, making 89.2 percent of his field goals (33 of 37) and all 42 extra points. He did the same after a disappointing 2018 season, making 38 of his 40 field goals and 99 of his 104 extra points over the next two years. A kicker will have valleys during a long career, and Crosby is no different. The key to longevity is rebounding from struggles. Crosby has always done that, and 2022 will be no different.