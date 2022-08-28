Go through team by team, and you’ll find roughly half of the NFL is looking to replace its starting quarterback almost every year.
So now that Jordan Love has finished his third training camp, the question at its most basic is whether he’s a keeper.
In other words, if Aaron Rodgers were to up and retire after this season – and to be clear, we’re not predicting that – does Love have a real chance to be a guy the Green Bay Packers wouldn’t be looking to replace?
The answer is, yes, he at least has that chance. That’s not to say he’s anything close to a great bet. It’s hard to think anyone who’s watched this preseason would say he is. But he’s shown enough this training camp and preseason that if Rodgers were to retire in 2023, the Packers wouldn’t have to prioritize drafting a quarterback. Love would warrant a full season to prove whether he can be the guy.
As for his fifth-year option, possibly trading him next offseason and the rest, those are subjects for another time. Let’s stay closer to the here and now.
After the Packers wrapped up their preseason Thursday night at Kansas City, there are several reasons to think Love at least has a chance.
First, he has the physical traits NFL teams look for in a quarterback. He has good size (6-4, 219), good arm talent and decent mobility. His footwork and decision-making also have improved in practice since the start of camp and from the first preseason game to the last. And though he’s mobile, he wants to play from the pocket and looks to run so he can throw, rather than taking off at the first sign of trouble. That’s the NFL game. At some point, even the best running quarterbacks have to win by throwing, and Love wants to be as a passer.
The issue is how much his decision-making will improve as he plays more. That was the red flag coming out of college. He threw 32 touchdown passes and six interceptions as a sophomore at Utah State, but then 20 and 17 in his final season as a junior.
The scouts who liked him attributed the interception leap to Love attempting to carry an under-talented offense that returned only one other starter from his sophomore year, as well as his playing for a new coaching staff. The scouts who didn’t like Love thought he was interception prone and doesn’t see the game fast enough.
So we’ll start with Love’s interception in the two-minute drill at the end of the first half. It came on a pass down the middle seam to tight end Alize Mack against Cover-2. That route is a Cover-2 beater, and in his press conference Sunday after having watched the game tape coach Matt LaFleur said Love's decision would have been OK if he'd thrown to Mack's back shoulder.
But it was a bad decision because Love didn't throw to the back shoulder. Mack was covered underneath by one defensive back and over the top by a safety, so Love's throw leading the tight end down the seam was easy pickings for the deep safety, Bryan Cook. On a back shoulder throw, Mack's body would have shielded Cook from a shot at the ball.
Granted, with only 20 seconds left in the half it wasn’t the worst time to take a chance, and the interception didn’t really hurt the Packers. But Love had a timeout remaining and an open checkdown to Amari Rodgers. That’s really where the ball should have gone.
Those are the kinds of throws he simply can’t make if he’s to become a keeper.
There also were a couple of plays early that showed the gulf between Love and Aaron Rodgers, and the difference between a young quarterback with some potential and a highly experienced future Pro Football Hall of Famer.
On the Packers’ second series, Love on second down was pressured up the middle, tried to step up and escape but took a zero-yard sack. Rodgers probably would have hit the quick checkdown to tight end Josiah Deguara for a short gain, avoided the hit and set up a shorter third down.
Then on the next play Love was chased out of the pocket from the backside and tried a tough throw on the run to Deguara about 30 yards downfield. Love didn’t have the arm to get the throw over the top, where it needed to be, and instead came up several yards short for an incompletion. Rodgers probably could have hit that throw. Love has arm talent, but Rodgers’ arm talent ranks among the best who have ever played the game.
Still, Love played a solid game despite his bad rating (61.1). Unlike the preseason opener, his short throws early in the game were on the money. He hit a groove in the first half where he confidently zipped a 19-yard completion to rookie Samori Toure near the sidelines and a 15-yarder to Amari Rodgers over the middle. And in his two-minute drill, he threw a rope to tight end Tyler Davis along the sidelines in a place where only Davis could get it.
Bottom line is, Love has talent and showed poise and improvement in his third camp. He still hasn’t proven he’s a keeper, and things will only get tougher in real games, when there’s extensive game-planning and blitzing. But he’s shown enough to at least get his chance in a year or two, whether it’s with the Packers or another team down the line.
Chris Slayton shows, Devonte Wyatt struggles
Going off game tape and not potential, first-year pro Chris Slayton would make the roster on the defensive line over first-round pick Devonte Wyatt.
Slayton probably won’t make the 53, because there’s no way Wyatt is getting cut, and if the Packers keep a sixth defensive lineman it should be Jack Heflin.
But Slayton has spent the past three seasons on NFL practice squads, and his seasoning shows. He has quick hands and feet, which he displayed about halfway through the third quarter when he shucked a block and brought down running back Isiah Pacheco for a two-yard gain. Slayton (6-4, 307) isn’t as stout as preferred on the interior, but he has a decent first step.
Wyatt, on the other hand, struggled just as he did last week against New Orleans. He’s getting knocked off the line of scrimmage too often and needs to learn to play lower. On one first down early in the first quarter, Chiefs starting center Creed Humphrey drove him back a good five yards while opening the way for Ronald Jones’ nine-yard gain.
Wyatt has a quick first step but a long way to go.
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Matt Bushman scores a touchdown as Green Bay Packers cornerback Rico Gafford gives chase.
It appears Rico Gafford was responsible for Chiefs long TD
It sure looked like cornerback Rico Gafford blew the coverage on Chiefs tight end Matt Bushman’s 54-yard touchdown catch in the second quarter.
Gafford looked like he thought the Packers were in Cover-2 on the play and went to defend the flat when he should have been dropping to the deep sideline quarter of the field. Linebacker LaDarius Hamilton had the flat covered, and safety Tariq Carpenter stayed more in the middle of the field like he expected to split the deep half with Gafford.
Carpenter still probably should have stayed deeper rather than coming up aggressively on a seam route, but it sure looked like Gafford was responsible for the deep sideline area where Bushman was left uncovered.
Assessing the young offensive linemen
It’s hard to see how the Packers can cut undrafted rookie tackle Caleb Jones. His initial bucket step in pass protection is a little slow, but his off-the-charts wingspan (86 ⅝ inches) makes him tough to get around, and it would be risky to expose a tackle with his raw tools to the waiver wire.
Zach Tom looks better suited for guard than tackle. The fourth-round pick is a little light in the britches to play tackle, where outside rushers get a running start on bull rushes. Tackles need to stop those guys with a hard punch, and Tom doesn’t quite have the anchor at this point. Though inside rushers are bigger, they’re also in tighter quarters where guards can out-technique and out-leverage them.
Seventh-round draft pick Rasheed Walker made his preseason debut in the second half Thursday night and showed he’s more than worth keeping on the practice squad. Walker missed the start of camp because of a foot injury and didn’t get as much of a look as some of the other young linemen as camp went on. He has some work to do as a pass protector at tackle, but he’s a mauler in the run game.