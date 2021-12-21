The Green Bay Packers are cautiously and carefully tiptoeing through the final three weeks of the regular season.
Why? They’re hoping to avoid the spike in COVID-19 outbreaks that have been ravaging other teams in the NFL and across the sports landscape.
After multiple NFL teams had their Week 15 matchups affected by rising cases due to another wave of the coronavirus—three games were moved to Monday and Tuesday night because of depleted rosters—the Packers prepared for what would become a 31-30 win over the Baltimore Ravens with only one player on the reserve/COVID-19 list, defensive lineman Kenny Clark.
“We do a really good job of trying to keep our stuff in-house and not really going out and putting ourselves in situations to be interacting with a bunch of people outside our facility,” receiver Marquez Valdez-Scantling said.
“Obviously, you can’t control what happens. We obviously had a COVID-19 case, but I think we’ve definitely been on the lower end of the spectrum when it comes to outbreaks.”
The NFL has updated protocols for teams yet again, in an effort to mitigate spread while still finishing the season. In a memo sent out last week, teams were informed the number of individuals allowed in the building would be reduced.
Although teams have been told to tighten up on interactions, testing will decrease. Now, vaccinated individuals are only being required to test when symptomatic. Previously, vaccinated players were tested once a week.