The Green Bay Packers have failed in their last-minute run at re-signing free agent receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling.
On Thursday, Valdes-Scantling agreed to a three-year, $30 million deal with the Kansas City Chiefs.
The move will help the Chiefs offset the loss of Tyreek Hill in a recent trade with the Miami Dolphins.
Hill, a three-time All-Pro and one of the league’s most dangerous downfield threats, went to the Dolphins for a package of five draft picks. The move also comes less than a week after the Chiefs landed JuJu Smith-Schuster with a club-friendly, one-year deal in the hope that he’ll bounce back from a shoulder injury.
Earlier Thursday, the Chiefs announced the signing of receiver Corey Coleman, the No. 15 overall pick in the 2016 draft, in the hope that he can showcase the dynamic playmaking ability that once made him a star at Baylor.
From the start of free agency, the Packers were expecting Valdes-Scantling to sign with another team, mostly because they couldn’t fit his expected salary into their cap. But the Davante Adams trade cleared $20 million in salary-cap space, allowing the Packers to re-sign free-agent cornerback Rasul Douglas and tight end Robert Tonyan and make a late run at Valdes-Scantling.
It’s unclear whether the Packers were outbid or Valdes-Scantling was just seeking a new start.
Valdes-Scantling reportedly was seeking a one-year deal worth between $7 million and $10 million, assuming it could be structured with voidable years to save the team cap space. The Packers were just barely under the cap and would have had trouble signing anyone before the Adams deal surfaced.
In four seasons, Valdes-Scantling—a fifth-round pick of the Packers in the 2018 draft—has 123 catches for 2,153 yards (17.5-yard average) and 13 touchdowns. He had seven drops in 2020 but had just one in 11 games last season. He missed six with a hamstring injury.
Getting Valdes-Scantling back would have given Rodgers a third receiver who knows him and the offense well. The Packers retained restricted free agent Allen Lazard and hung onto receiver Randall Cobb, who accepted a $5.8 million pay cut to return.
As a result of the trade for Adams, Green Bay holds four of the first 60 selections in the NFL draft, including two first-round picks (Nos. 22 and 28), so there’s a good chance they will be able to address their receiver need in the draft.