GREEN BAY
It appears the Green Bay Packers are indeed serious about hiring a veteran special teams coach—even if it’s not cheap.
Coach Matt LaFleur is in talks with former Las Vegas Raiders interim head coach Rich Bisaccia to replace Maurice Drayton as the Packers’ special teams coordinator.
Bisaccia served as Raiders special teams coach from 2018 until being named interim coach to replace fired coach Jon Gruden. He has 20 years of experience coaching special teams in the NFL and has been an assistant head coach with five teams.
LaFleur and the entire Packers coaching staff were in Las Vegas last week to coach the NFC team in the Pro Bowl, making an interview simple.
LaFleur made news of Drayton's firing official Saturday afternoon. Also announced was the promotion of senior analyst John Dunn to tight ends coach. He replaces Justin Outten, who left to become offensive coordinator of the Denver Broncos.
Despite being enormously popular among Raiders players and guiding the team to a 7-5 record and playoff berth after Gruden was fired, Bisaccia won't return to Las Vegas. He was a candidate for the Raiders’ head coaching position but lost out to New England Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniel and has been given permission to seek a job elsewhere.
There aren’t a lot of high-caliber special teams coaches available this late in the hiring calendar, but Bisaccia and former New York Giants coach Joe Judge are considered the two surefire candidates still available.
Bisaccia has strong ties to Chicago Bears coach Matt Eberflus, having worked with him for five seasons in Dallas (2013-17), so the Packers have competition for his services.
If the Packers are willing to reset the market for special teams coaches and offer Bisaccia up to $2 million per year, it could tip the scales their way. It also would mark a complete reversal of the way the franchise has approached special teams, preferring not to invest a lot of money in coaching contracts.
If the Packers were to pay him $2 million per year, he would be the highest-paid special-teams coordinator in the NFL. The Packers were paying far less than that to Drayton and his predecessor, Shawn Mennenga.
Working in the Packers’ favor in their recruiting is that Bisaccia has ties to the coaching staff.
Defensive coordinator Joe Barry is the son-in-law of Bisaccia’s best friend, Rod Marinelli, the defensive line coach in Las Vegas. Barry and Bisaccia coached together for five seasons at Tampa Bay. Bisaccia has not coached with LaFleur, but the Barry connection might turn out to be a big plus.
Bisaccia also has been special teams coordinator in Tampa Bay (2002-10) and San Diego (2011-12).
In 20 seasons, Bisaccia’s teams have had eight top-10 finishes in the Rick Gosselin special-teams rankings. His best was a second-place finish at Tampa Bay in 2009. He earned four of those top-10 rankings during his nine seasons with the Buccaneers.
In his four seasons with the Raiders, Bisaccia’s special teams have ranked 11th (2021), 16th (2020), 25th (2019) and 19th (2018).
During his five years in Dallas, his units ranked fifth, 11th, fourth, 13th and fourth. With the Chargers, his teams ranked sixth and 25th.
Dunn joined LaFleur's staff last year. Prior to coming to Green Bay, he coached tight ends for the New York Jets for two years and was a football assistant and then offensive assistant with the Chicago Bears (2017-18),
Dunn, who played quarterback and tight end at North Carolina, also was the offensive coordinator at the University of Connecticut in 2018 and coached tight ends and served as recruiting coordinator at Maryland from 2011-15.