GREEN BAY
Green Bay Packers fans’ excitement about the team’s five-game winning streak is showing up in ticket prices.
Prices for the next four games all are higher than they were in August and nearly equal-to-or-higher than last week. Only Sunday’s game against the Washington Football Team is cheaper than the week before—by a mere $4—and on Monday the average of the lowest get-in price for that game, was a premium of $71 over the least-expensive seats in Lambeau Field, which are $118.
Prices are determined by averaging the lowest get-in prices at 10 secondary market websites.
The Packers on Sunday notched their fifth-straight victory, defeating the Chicago Bears 24-14 at Soldier Field.
At 2-4, Washington doesn’t pose an imminent threat to that winning streak, but the game has several other positive factors where ticket prices are concerned. Chief among them is that it’s the only noon game on the Lambeau Field schedule this season. The long-range forecast calls for partly cloudy skies and a high temperature in the mid-50s, which is excellent football-watching weather.
Also, it’s only the second Green package game since Aug. 21 and the only home game during a five-week stretch.
The biggest challenge of the Packers’ season so far will be four days later in Glendale, Arizona, when Green Bay plays the undefeated Cardinals on Oct. 28. Both teams play at home Sunday, but the Packers will have to travel with only three days to prepare for a Thursday night game against the best team in the league.
For the season, Cardinal quarterback Kyler Murray’s stats are better than those of Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, and the Cardinals are scoring 10 points per game more while giving up four points per game less than the Packers.
The average of the lowest get-in price jumped from $215 last week to $243 on Monday. Normally, prices drop as a game nears, and being a Thursday night game could also keep prices down, so either the Cardinals are exciting their fan base, or the many Packers fans in Arizona are deciding it might be a game worth seeing. Or both.
The Packers will then have nine days off before they travel to Kansas City to take on the Chiefs and quarterback Patrick Mahomes. The 3-3 Chiefs have struggled this year, but they are only a game out of first place in their division, and a Rodgers-Mahomes matchup is always attractive.
Ticket prices for that game jumped from $258 last week to $284 on Monday, likely reflecting an interest by Packers fans to travel to Kansas City, a favorite road game site.
The Packers return to Lambeau Field on Nov. 14 against the 2-4 Seattle Seahawks. The Seahawks are having a down year, but quarterback Russell Wilson is popular in Wisconsin because of his time with the Badgers, and the Packers and Seahawks have developed a strong rivalry. With Wilson now out for four to eight weeks with a finger injury, it remains to be seen how manSeattle fans will make their fifth trip in the last six games to Lambeau Field.
The average get-in price was $192 on Monday, up from $161 in mid-August.
From Seattle on, the Packers play five of eight games at Lambeau Field, with only the final game, against a truly weak team, the 0-6 Lions in Detroit, so ticket prices for those other games might increase as well.