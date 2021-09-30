GREEN BAY
Ten carries into Sunday night’s game at San Francisco, Aaron Jones was sitting on exactly 30 rushing yards.
His 3-yard average was indicative of the Green Bay Packers’ overall struggles running the football this season. The Packers are averaging only 79.7 yards per game on the ground, ranked tied for 29th in the NFL. Their 3.4-yard average on carries is also tied for 29th.
For an offense with Jones and AJ Dillon in the backfield, starting this season ranked among the league’s bottom in rushing was not the plan.
The Packers easily could have veered from the run game with how it started out against the 49ers. Instead, they stayed committed to the ground. Jones finished with a season-high 82 rushing yards on 19 carries, increasing his average to 4.3 yards per rush.
Coach Matt LaFleur said the running game is “trending in the right way” as his team prepares for Sunday’s 3:25 p.m. game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
“We just have to be more consistent in terms of our run efficiency,” La- Fleur said, “There are some really good moments where we’re able to spring some 10-, 12-yarders. We haven’t really hit the home run yet, so we’re still looking for that.”
Jones had his longest run of the season on the final play of Sunday’s third quarter, rushing off the right side for 12 yards. It was his 11th run of the game, and it started a stretch in which he closed with nine carries for 52 yards—a 5.7-yard average.
It was also the only carry of at least 10 yards this season for the Packers.
In time, running backs coach Ben Sirmans said he’s confident there will be more big plays on the ground, if the Packers stay patient with the run game.
“That’s typically sometimes what happens with him,” Sirmans said. “He’ll get three yards, six yards, one yard, no yards, and then all the sudden he rips off a 40-yarder or a 30-yarder. That’s the one thing that hasn’t happened so far this year, but I think we had a little bit of that same thing happen last year.
“It’s just a matter of time before we start ripping off some of the long ones.”
After the 49ers’ 68-yard kickoff return, a play that led to their first touchdown on the final play of the first half, Allen Lazard had enough.
It didn’t matter that Lazard was a starting receiver, and the starters are limited on special teams. In the halftime locker room, Lazard approached special teams coordinator Maurice Drayton with a request.
“Allen is a very, very, very good special teamer,” Drayton said. “His value to this team is in a lot of folds. So for him to understand the gravity of the situation and want to come back to his roots, as I say, it’s always welcome. So Allen, I can’t say enough good words about him.”
Lazard played eight special-teams reps in the first two games. He had four special teams snaps Sunday night.
It might not have been much of a difference in playing time, but Drayton said Lazard’s willingness to go on special teams sets an example for his unit.