GREEN BAY
When the regular season begins and the starters are back in the lineup, Week 1 of the preseason won’t seem nearly as important as it did Saturday night.
The awful run game performance probably will be a distant memory.
In the present, however, it does matter to the Green Bay Packers’ coaching staff that the Packers looked horrible running the ball in their 26-7 loss to the Houston Texans.
We know that because on Monday, the first day of practice following the game, rookie Royce Newman was inserted into the starting lineup at right guard where Lucas Patrick, Ben Braden and Jon Runyan had been sharing snaps. Newman had been at best No. 4 on the depth chart among those who have been seeing time at guard.
The move is notable because Newman is a fourth-round pick and he was playing next to fellow rookie and second-round pick Josh Myers on the starting offensive line. Myers will be the starter on opening day and now it’s possible the Packers will have two rookie starters on what was a cultivated group last year.
What was most disappointing about the line’s performance was that the Packers have a chance to be an excellent running team and as last season showed, the better the running game quarterback Aaron Rodgers has, the better he plays.
Gaining 49 yards on 21 carries (2.3 average) was dismal, especially when you consider that until veteran Dexter Williams broke off three runs for 24 yards on the final drive, the Packers had rushed for just 25 yards on 18 carries. They rushed nine times for three yards in the first half.
“I hope that will light a fire under some guys,” offensive line coach Adam Stenavich said Sunday of the poor performance. “I thought we lacked intensity.”
There’s no better way to send that message than to shake up the depth chart, and while Stenavich planned on trying some different combinations in the coming weeks, he wouldn’t have made this move if Patrick, Runyan and/or Braden had taken the position by the reins. Against the Texans, Newman was moving people around in the run game and seemed comfortable pass protecting.
What many people seem to forget with LaFleur’s offense is that it’s predicated on being able to run the ball efficiently. Many of the pass plays start out looking like running plays and if the Packers are having success on the ground, the defense is going to think about stopping the run first.
It’s why Rodgers was so successful on play-action passes last year.
To be a good running team, you’ve got to work at it and three weeks into training camp, the Packers don’t look like a good running team. They will be better when Elgton Jenkins and Billy Turner are playing in the for-real games and even better than that when left tackle David Bakhtiari returns from an ACL injury he suffered in December.
In addition, running back Aaron Jones didn’t play, backup AJ Dillon played just a handful of snaps and the three top tight ends did not dress, so there’s no reason to panic about one performance. It’s just that being a good running team requires a certain attitude and that’s why Stenavich was not happy.
He is trying to make a group of players with little or no NFL experience learn what it takes to be successful in the NFL because as last year showed, one or two of those guys is going to be called upon to play in a big game.
“Just watching, it was inconsistent,” Stenavich said. “There was some good stuff and then there was some bad stuff. Their first time out there in a live situation. And we have a lot of young players and it’s just a matter of guys understanding what it’s all about.”
Part of the blame might rest with LaFleur, whose plan this summer is to make sure that second-year quarterback Jordan Love is ready to play if needed. There’s a lot invested in Love and training camp is the one time when they can get him a lot of experience playing in the offense.
Two years ago—the last time there was a preseason—LaFleur ran the ball 29 times twice, 27 times in another game and 18 in a fourth. He ran the ball at least as many times as he passed it in all four games as opposed to throwing it 31 times and running it 21 against the Texans.
Houston did play a lot of eight-man fronts that made it difficult for the Packers to run the ball, so that could be part of the reason it looked so bad. But it’s hard to deny that with Love under center, the No. 2 offense has been focused more on throwing the ball than running it.
Neither LaFleur nor offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett would say whether the coaches discussed altering the emphasis in camp some to make sure the running game is in order. But they point to the joint practices against the New York Jets on Wednesday and Thursday as an extra opportunity to work on their run game and see where they stand.
Though there will not be any live tackling, it will be a high-intensity practice where one team is running its scheme and the other team is running its.
“I think it’s just that all the competition amps up, just like the preseason game,” Hackett said. “Guys have to react to different coverages different personnel they might see so it’s definitely much more like an exhibition game. It’s just not full tackle, which allows us to protect the guys a little bit more.”
A year ago, with training camp shortened and no preseason games, the Packers came out of the gate fast with their running game with 158 yards on 32 carries in the opener against Minnesota and 259 yards on 35 carries in Week 2 against Detroit.
The rest of the year the Packers were efficient (seventh in yards per carry) and just productive enough (eighth in yards) in the running game to keep the offense near the top of the league rankings (fifth overall).
LaFleur and Rodgers leaned on the ground game in the playoff victory over the Los Angeles Rams (188 yards) but gave up on it too soon (67 yards) in the NFC championship game loss to Tampa Bay. They lived and died with Rodgers’ arm and they fell just short of the Super Bowl.
It makes sense to get Love as much passing work as possible in camp and that probably will continue. But LaFleur and his staff need to heed red flags that say the running game needs attention, too. There’s plenty of time to correct a bad performance; they just need to make sure it doesn’t become a habit.