GREEN BAY
The Green Bay Packers will not have receiver Randall Cobb during a key December stretch due to a groin injury suffered against the Los Angeles Rams on Nov. 28.
Coach Matt LaFleur said that Cobb suffered “a pretty significant injury” and would be out for “a while.”
LaFleur did not say whether Cobb would need surgery. If he can avoid it, it’s possible he could be back at some point during the regular season or postseason.
The Packers have not put Cobb on injured reserve, indicating they might feel he can return—or they are waiting until he can see a specialist.
They will keep their fingers crossed that the injury isn’t similar to the “core muscle injury” Allen Lazard and several other former Packers receivers and cornerbacks have suffered over the years.
Either way, Cobb won’t play Sunday against the Chicago Bears, forcing LaFleur to do some shuffling to replace him when he lines up in the slot.
“It’s really going to be everybody,” LaFleur said. “And that can change on a weekly basis. But we’ll use Allen in there a little bit.
“We’ll use ‘EQ’ (Equanimeous St. Brown, who has) been playing really well as of late, and not only on offense but on special teams as well.
“And then we’ll continue to move Davante (Adams) around and put him in there a little bit.”
Cobb ranks third on the team in receptions with 28 catches for 375 yards and five touchdowns.
He has played in 47% of the offensive snaps over 12 games and serves as the backup punt returner behind rookie Amari Rodgers.
Cobb’s best game of the year was against the Rams—he caught four passes for 95 yards and a touchdown.
“That’s unfortunate because I thought he’s done such an amazing job,” LaFleur said Thursday.
