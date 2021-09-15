GREEN BAY
It’s easy, in hindsight, to see how the Green Bay Packers could enter their 2021 opener with an inflated ego ripe to be burst.
Aaron Rodgers showed up on time for training camp, and the reigning MVP immediately started picking apart the NFL’s reigning ninth-ranked defense. A year ago, it took Rodgers a week or two to catch fire, eventually rolling that heat wave into the regular season. Not this year. There was no rust, no reacclimation after a tumultuous offseason, only dart after dart as Rodgers continually hit big plays in camp.
That the Packers’ defense was on the other side of those big plays could be easily excused because, well, that could be expected from a defense under construction with a new coordinator. There would be growing pains in camp, especially against Rodgers, because there are growing pains any time a new scheme is introduced.
The context is clearer after a 38-3 drubbing against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, the Packers’ most lopsided defeat in an opener since they lost 40-0 to the Detroit Lions to begin 1970.
Rodgers was not torching a top-10 defense in camp, but a Packers defense that would go on to allow five touchdown passes and force only six incompletions against Jameis Winston. If the Packers’ defense can make Winston look like Drew Brees, no wonder Rodgers had his way. That the defense gave up so many big plays to a Packers offense that scored only three points certainly did not bode well, either.
When Rodgers returned, he was met with an assumption his arrival automatically turned the Packers into Super Bowl favorites overnight. Now they know better. It is not enough to simply show up at the stadium. The Packers have had their way with most opponents they’ve played for years, including the Saints in New Orleans last year.
Those opponents will be happy to repay the Packers.
“We’ve just got to get back to work,” coach Matt LaFleur said Monday after watching film of the opener, “and we’ve got to stay resilient, and we’ve got to stay together. It’s one game, and that’s the beauty of the National Football League. Nobody is going to feel sorry for you, and you better not feel sorry for yourself. You’ve just got to get back to work, and try to hit that reset button, and focus on your upcoming opponent. I mean, you have to have a short memory in this league, both as a player and as a coach.”
At least the way forward is no mystery, and not simply because when it comes to what the Packers can improve from Sunday, the simplest answer is everything.
Balance has been the bedrock for an offense with an MVP quarterback and the league’s best receiver in 2020. Rodgers and Davante Adams are as good of a tandem as the NFL can offer, but the run game is central to LaFleur’s scheme. It’s why the Packers ponied up to extend running back Aaron Jones with a four-year, $48 million contract this offseason.
It’s also why LaFleur’s sharpest criticism of his offense Sunday was the lack of run game. The Packers had just 43 yards on 15 carries, but even that doesn’t reflect how little they ran the football, especially early.
Late in the first half, the Saints had run 141 yards on 24 carries. At the same point, the Packers had 12 yards on four carries.
Maybe that was the byproduct of an offseason that focused so intently on quarterback Jordan Love’s development. It was fair to wonder then if the Packers spent enough time preparing other areas of their offense, namely the run game, and impossible to not question now. Right tackle Billy Turner said he felt the Packers devoted enough attention to their run game this offseason, saying there was “an even blend” between pass and run in practice.
After he watched the film, Turner said the run game didn’t look far from being productive.
“I don’t think that it was horrible by any means,” Turner said. “I think what happened in the run game this past Sunday for us was a lot of fine details that we just need to correct. When it comes to the NFL, when you’re playing the best day in and day out, it’s that small, little detail—whether it’s foot placement, whether it’s you’re cutting too soon, or whether it’s you’re not getting your head an inch play side or something like that—that can create the difference in the run game.
“So to be completely honest with you, if a couple small things are fixed in some of those runs that we had on Sunday, there’s no reason why all of those runs in the 15 that we had couldn’t have gone for 170 yards versus 40.”
The defense will be trickier to fix. Because, by any standard, the defense was horrible.
LaFleur went through the scars from Sunday—the Saints were a perfect 4-for-4 in the red zone, converted 7-of-12 on third and fourth down, finished with 171 rushing yards on 39 carries, did not allow a sack and did not have a turnover. In short, the Saints’ offense did whatever it wanted.
“I don’t think anybody,” inside linebacker Krys Barnes said, “was really expecting the game to go that way and have that outcome. They’re a great team, and they capitalized on our mistakes. They did that to the fullest, and it’s something we’ve got to come in today and tomorrow and just watch the film, continue to fix the mistakes, move forward, but we can’t dwell on it. The minute we dwell on it, it could mess us up in the long run.”
That work began Tuesday. Instead of taking a second day off, not uncommon for teams entering a Monday night game, players and coaches met Tuesday for a walkthrough. They went through Sunday’s mistakes. Then they flushed it.
An NFL season is long, but it moves quickly. There isn’t time to get stuck in the mud.
“We’re all disappointed,” LaFleur said, “but like I said earlier, nobody is feeling sorry for us. So we better not start feeling sorry for ourselves either.”