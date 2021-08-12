GREEN BAY
When Billy Turner joined the Green Bay Packers in 2019, David Bakhtiari, Bryan Bulaga, Corey Linsley and Lane Taylor shared with him a standard nearly three decades in the making: to play on the Packers’ offensive line, you must protect the franchise.
In the same way that standard was passed onto Turner, Bakhtiari and the others came to understand it from Bulaga, T.J. Lang and Josh Sitton, who in turn carried it on from Chad Clifton, Mark Tauscher, Mike Wahle, Marco Rivera and Mike Flanagan.
Before them it was Earl Dotson, Frank Winters, Adam Timmerman and Aaron Taylor.
The responsibility of blocking for an MVP and eventual Hall of Fame quarterback wasn’t taken lightly when Brett Favre was under center and it isn’t taken lightly with Aaron Rodgers doing the same. When the latest group of draft picks and free agents walked into the offensive line room, they became instantly aware of their responsibility.
“The Green Bay Packers, there’s a standard for offensive line play, and all the older guys in the room let the younger guys know that from day one,” Turner said. “As soon as they walk into this building and walk into that room, there is a standard.
“And that’s one of the biggest things that (the coaches) harp on, especially with the younger crowd is, ‘Look man, there’s a standard, like we’re one of the best of the best year in and year out. That is the standard. We are not (expletive) players. So, you need to figure your stuff out.’”
“We’re about our business, that’s the most important thing,” Bakhtiari said. “I love having fun. I will continue to have fun, as long as I’m taking care of my business. The moment that my business isn’t being taken care of, my phone goes out the window. That’s what I learned early on.
“That’s what we’re teaching these guys, we’re going to joke around, we’re going to have fun. If you don’t know your play, if you mess up on your assignment, you have a bad game and you’re out trying to joke around—no. There’s a zero tolerance and I’m just going to say there’s zero bull---- when it comes to that room.”
Protecting Rodgers can be tricky. There’s no such thing as block your guy for 2.5 seconds and prepare for the next play. Even at 37, Rodgers will hold the ball a long time, moving in, around and outside the pocket looking for an open receiver.
Linemen must learn that they’re going to get charged with allowing sacks on plays in which Rodgers happened to run into their area with no regard for which direction they were blocking their man. Sometimes he gets rid of the ball in time and sometimes he gets sacked.
Bakhtiari, Turner, Jenkins and Patrick know all about it and they aren’t afraid to share tips on how best to keep defenders off Rodgers.
“Dave’s a very funny guy,” said Van Lanen, a Green Bay native and sixth-round pick out of Wisconsin . “He is a great mentor, though. He is one of those guys, he’s not on the field now and because of that he’s watching, especially left tackle, and I’m on the film a lot of left tackle.
The Packers have a mostly established offensive line going into the 2021 season with Bakhtiari at left tackle (once he’s cleared after undergoing ACL surgery in January), Elgton Jenkins at left guard, Lucas Patrick at right guard and Turner at right tackle. But they replaced Linsley with second-round pick Josh Myers and have six rookies, three second-year pros and a group of young free agents all fighting to find a permanent place in the offensive line room.
Coach Matt LaFleur has already tabbed Myers as a starter at center, but practically everybody else is competing at multiple spots, which is a more recent development in the established standard. To play on the Packers’ offensive line, you must be versatile even if playing multiple positions doesn’t allow you the benefit of playing exclusively at your best position.
That trend started with former offensive line coach James Campen and has continued with his successor Adam Stenavich, who played for Campen.
But it’s not just that you’re expected to be able to practice at multiple positions, it’s that if you’re on the regular-season roster you’d better be ready to play wherever and whenever they need you.
Jon Runyan, a sixth-round draft pick in 2020, played at right tackle his final three seasons at Michigan and was moved to guard during training camp last year, where he got mostly reps with the second and third team. The transition to a new position takes time, but during the season opener against Minnesota, Turner was out with a knee injury, Lane Taylor tore his ACL and Patrick was knocked out with a shoulder injury.
Just like that, Runyan was in at left guard.
“Going into that game, there kind of had to be a lot of stuff to happen for me to be put in that scenario,” he said. “And unfortunately losing two guys in that game and being thrown in in the fourth quarter, it’s the first game I’ve ever dressed for in the NFL.
“It is pretty scary, but I was ready. It was a lot of fun to get out there and experience it. And I think that really helped me going forward.”
For the better part of three months, Runyan had heard the same thing over and again, most often from Bakhtiari, who was thrown into the same fire his rookie season when he became a starter in 2013. Just as Sitton and Lang let Bakhtiari know his mistakes would not be excused because he was a rookie, young players such as Runyan, Myers and draft picks Royce Newman and Cole Van Lanen got the message right away.
“He really mentors me, puts me under his wing and teaches me some tips that really helped me. And a lot of those other guys in the room are really good mentors and really help us kind of do better. And that’s what we’re doing. I really like our group.”
Last year, injuries caused a lot of shuffling and thanks especially to the versatility of Jenkins and Turner, the Packers were overrun just once in the regular season. They played with five different line combinations and never had the same players starting in the same positions more than three straight weeks.
LaFleur called this the deepest offensive line group he’s ever had and said the competition for nine or 10 roster spots was going to be fierce. As he often says, LaFleur will play the five best linemen come the season opener Sept. 13 at New Orleans.
There is uncertainty with Bakhtiari’s status, even though Myers has done enough to step in immediately for Linsley. There is so much position movement that it’s hard to say how decisions will be made on which linemen to keep, let alone who will start at guard on opening day.
Three preseason games will help in the evaluation process and then it will be up to Gutekunst to pick those who best meet the standard set well before he arrived in Green Bay.
Despite it all, the Packers ranked fifth in sacks allowed per play, seventh in rushing yards per attempt and second in third-down efficiency. The loss of Bakhtiari before Week 17 was too much for them to overcome against a defense as good as eventual Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay, but they were in the NFC championship game until the end, nonetheless.
During the offseason, general manager Brian Gutekunst let Linsley go in free agency, didn’t re-sign Taylor and moved on from Rick Wagner. He kept tackle Yosh Nijman, guards Ben Braden and Zach Johnson and center Jake Hanson—each of whom has had a year or more to develop in the Packers’ system—and then used draft picks on Myers (second), Royce Newman (fourth) and Van Lanen (sixth).
And then he signed undrafted free agents Jacob Capra, Jon Dietzen and Coy Cronk and just as camp was beginning signed veteran tackle Dennis Kelly.
LaFleur called this the deepest offensive line group he’s ever had and said the competition for nine or 10 roster spots was going to be fierce. As he often says, LaFleur will play the five best linemen come the season opener Sept. 13 at New Orleans.
There is uncertainty with Bakhtiari’s status, even though Myers has done enough to step in immediately for Linsley. There is so much position movement that it’s hard to say how decisions will be made on which linemen to keep, let alone who will start at guard on opening day.
Three preseason games will help in the evaluation process and then it will be up to Gutekunst to pick those who best meet the standard set well before he arrived in Green Bay.